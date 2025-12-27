KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off Broadway Dallas New Year Jan. 6, 2026

Facebook

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of five 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical, kicks off the new year for Broadway Dallas and Broadway across America Jan. 6-18, 2026. Part of the 2025/2026 Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas, the award-winning musical will be onstage at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas.

As the most critically acclaimed musical of 2023, KIMBERLY AKIMBO also won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award Winner for Best Musical, the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical, Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, and the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical.

Ticket Information for Kimberly Akimbo

Tickets for KIMBERLY AKIMBO start at $45 and will be available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing [email protected].

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Multiple Awards

The musical is also the winner of four additional Tony Awards: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire). With her win for KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s Music Supervisor is Chris Fenwick and the Music Director is Leigh Delano. KIMBERLY AKIMBO features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

The Production Supervisor is Arabella Powell, the Production Stage Manager is Shawn Pennington and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA. The North American Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, and Aaron Glick.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in November 2021. Upon closing on Broadway, KIMBERLY AKIMBO played 32 previews and 612 performances. For more information, please visit KimberlyAkimboTheMusical.com or BroadwayDallas.org.