Highway 287 In Midlothian Reopened After Traffic Fatality

Earlier today, a tragic accident occurred on Highway 287, leading to Southbound State HWY 287 roadway closure for approximately two hours. Multiple parties have shared their accounts of the events on social media platforms. Here’s the official release from the Midlothian Police Department: “On July 25, 2024, at 12:21 PM, Midlothian Police Department patrol officers and traffic officers responded to the 1400 block of southbound East State Highway 287 after multiple 911 callers reported a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers arrived at the location and observed a male lying on the roadway. Officers also observed a gray Ford F-150 pickup with heavy front-end damage indicative of a collision.

Several witnesses at the scene (including the driver of the F-150) reported that the male subject was standing in the center median of Highway 287 near the Midlothian Parkway bridge when he suddenly jumped in front of the oncoming pickup. Witnesses stated that the driver of the pickup had no opportunity to take evasive action to avoid hitting the subject. The 48-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our officers and Chaplain are in the process of notifying the deceased’s family.

This an ongoing investigation, however, no criminal charges have been filed at this time. Southbound State HWY 287 was closed for approximately two hours and the Midlothian Parkway bridge was closed for several minutes while officers conducted their investigation. All roadways are open at this time.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased as well as the witnesses and driver of the vehicle.