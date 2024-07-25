Ellis County Commissioners give the first-ever “Heroic Citizen Award” to 16-year-old Jaden Segura

Facebook

Commissioners were proud to present 16-year-old Jaden Segura, a Texas DPS Explorer, with the first-ever Ellis County Heroic Citizen Award to commend his actions on May 5th, 2024. That day, Segura witnessed an accident at the intersection of FM 813 and Gibson Road in Waxahachie that resulted in life-threatening injuries to a motorcyclist. Utilizing his training, Segura promptly applied life-saving aid to the victim, even as others stood by in disbelief and confusion, thus saving her life.

DPS Sgt. Ricky Barber, pictured to the left of Segura, stated that “our future is bright, and we are in good hands, thanks to young people like Jaden” as he patted the young man on the back.

“I want to thank the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and DPS for this extraordinary Explorer program,” said County Judge Todd Little, who presented the award. “Thanks to this extraordinary young man and the training he was provided, one of our fellow citizens is still here today.”

After shaking hands with each of the Commissioners and posing for the above photo, Jaden Segura exited the courtroom to a well-deserved standing ovation.