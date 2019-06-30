“Hello, Dolly!” Opens At Music Hall At Fair Park

“Hello, Dolly!”—The national touring production of this Tony Award®-winning Best Musical Revival is coming to Dallas. Thanks to Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) and Broadway Across America (BAA), the musical opens at the Music Hall at Fair Park July 17-27. The touring production stars Tony Award-winning Broadway legend and Fort Worth native Betty Buckley as Dolly Levi.

Single tickets for “Hello, Dolly!” are available now. Tickets start at $25 (pricing subject to change) and are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

The universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls “the best show of the year!”and the Los Angeles Times says “distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best, “Hello Dolly!” won four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. Director Jerry Zaks’ “gorgeous” new production is “making people crazy happy!” (The Washington Post).

Breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this “Hello Dolly!” pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion. The musical is as one of the greatest productions in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it “a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you’re lucky enough to score a ticket, you’ll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!”

Tony Award-winning Director Jerry Zaks

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production will reprise their roles for the National Tour of “Hello Dolly!” The team includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

The musical revival of “Hello, Dolly!” began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization’s all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

