Six Flags Celebrates 4th of July With Coca-Cola

Thrilling Coasters, New Coca-Cola Cool Zones and Nightly Fireworks Highlight Annual Celebration

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company, and Coca-Cola are inviting guests to share the chill of an ice cold Coke and the thrill of record-breaking rides and attractions during the annual Coca-Cola July 4th Fest. The nation’s biggest Independence Day celebration takes place July 3-6 at 11 Six Flags theme parks with awe-inspiring fireworks each night, new Coca-Cola Cool Zones filled with Coca-Cola flavor samples, cooling misters and foam dance parties. This patriotic event with fun for the entire family also features early, Exclusive Ride Times (ERTs) all four days for guests who bring in a Coca-Cola can.

“There is no better way to celebrate the holiday weekend than Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags,” said Vice President of Marketing and Sales James Geiser. “Each year the event gets bigger and better and we are pulling out all of the stops to create an immersive experience that only Six Flags and Coca-Cola could deliver. We want guests of all ages to come out, enjoy the event and raise a Coca-Cola to salute America with family and friends.”

Six Flags and Coca-Cola are going BIGGER than ever for this year’s Coca-Cola July 4th Fest with park-wide activities each day including:

Exclusive Ride Times on the most popular rides and attractions (with paid admission and a can of Coca-Cola at entry);

New Coca-Cola Cool Zones filled with the chill of cool misters, ice-cold beverage samples, themed games and prizes, fun photo ops and more;

Returning Coca-Cola foam dance parties; and

A special Coca-Cola toast each night just before the start of the fireworks.

On July 3, Six Flags will host the Biggest July 4th Toast in the USA. Guests across 11 Six Flags theme parks throughout the country will lift an ice-cold Coca-Cola beverage in a coast-to-coast salute. Each subsequent night of the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, guests will be encouraged to enjoy a refreshing Coca-Cola beverage and toast Independence Day.

“We are thrilled that our beverages can provide a break for Six Flags guests in Coca-Cola Cool Zones for some ice-cold refreshment and fun with friends between a day filled with thrills,” Krista Schulte, Coca-Cola Global VP Strategic Partnership Marketing.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

