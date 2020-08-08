Have You Heard? Billy Bob’s Texas Reopening Soon!

Billy Bob’s Resumes Concerts On August 14

FORT WORTH, Texas – With COVID-19 surging Governor Abbott closed down bars across the state. And so dance halls and concert venues like Billy Bob’s were forced to close as well. At this point bars still must remain closed, but there’s a workaround if you are a restaurant with a bar which has allowed venues like Texas Live to remain open.

Billy Bob’s Texas has applied for a new permit that would allow the legendary Stockyards bar to open and operate as a restaurant, under restaurant guidelines. Management is still working on a few details but has every intention of opening BBT and the Honky Tonk Kitchen sometime between August 12-14. The legendary Billy Bob’s Texas, located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, first opened in 1981.

New Concerts at Billy Bob’s Texas Announced for August!

Tickets for most of these shows will go on sale this Friday, August 7 at 10AM.

Friday, August 14 – The Bellamy Brothers (10 PM)

Saturday, August 15 – Flatland Cavalry (10 PM)

Friday, August 21 – Tracy Byrd (10 PM)

Saturday, August 22 – Casey Donahew (10 PM)

Sunday, August 23 – Chad Prather (8 PM)

Friday, August 28 – TBA

Sunday, August 29 – Josh Abbott Band (10 PM)

These upcoming concerts will be limited to 1,200 tickets; however, capacities could change after the first weekend of shows. You should know all guests will be required to wear masks

1000 socially distanced Reserved Seats

200 socially distanced General Admission

* There will be no bull riding shows or valet services at this time.

Billy Bob’s Texas remains dedicated to the health and well-being of the staff, guests, and entertainers. Learn more about the safety and sanitation processes at billybobstexas.com/safeandclean. All guest-facing staff will wear gloves and face masks and hand sanitizer will be available, social distancing will be enforced.

Can you two-step or boot scoot? Yes, but…the dance floor will be roped off and the entrance and exit to the dance floor will be through one location monitored by Billy Bob’s Texas. No more than 30 people will be allowed to dance at any one time and masks will be required.

Upcoming concerts at Billy Bob’s Texas:

Sammy Kershaw (9/11), Shane Smith & The Saints (10/17), “Hold My Beer and Watch This” Tour with Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen (10/23), Lonestar (10/30), Robert Earl Keen (11/6), Josh Ward (11/13), Colter Wall (11/19), Easton Corbin (11/27), Stoney LaRue (12/5), Jon Pardi (12/10 & 12/11), Randall King (1/29), Ted Nugent (1/30).

For additional information & ticket purchases visit www.billybobstexas.com.

Save Our Stages Act

Congressman Williams recently introduced the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act to create a grant program through the Small Business Administration specifically for independent live music venues facing devastation during COVID-19.

“The live music and entertainment industry fuels such a big part of the economy. It’s not just the performers – it’s thousands of bartenders and waitresses, chefs and waitstaff, customer service and security personnel, janitorial staff, ushers, ticket office staff and the list goes on. Live music venues – large and small – are the soul of many districts – and are the heartbeat for tourism in every community. Speaking for our venue, Billy Bob’s Texas, we are a driver for tourism in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Billy Bob’s, along with all other entertainment venues have been closed for 5 months, we’ve laid off nearly 200 loyal and longtime employees. This is revenue that is impossible to recoup. No matter how successful the future is, there are months of revenue that we will never regain.”

