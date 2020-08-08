Daniel Micah Kendall, a beloved Duncanville Firefighter, lost his battle with colon cancer July 31. A large contingent of Duncanville firefighters, elected officials, and community leaders attended his celebration of life service August 6 at the First Baptist Church in Rockwall. Kendall, age 43, died at his home in Rockwall after a courageous, year-long battle with colon cancer. He was a 12 year veteran of the Duncanville Fire Department.

The following information is from the Obituary: “Daniel Micah Kendall was born March 19, 1977, in Jacksonville, Arkansas to Dennis and Irene Kendall. Dan was a devoted husband to Jessica for 13 years and a wonderful father to Asher. His family was the love of his life. He was steadfast in his commitment as a follower of Jesus Christ, and his faith was apparent to all who knew him.”

“Dan served as a firefighter with the Duncanville Fire Department after attending Garland High School class of 95. He was promoted from the rank of Firefighter/Paramedic to Engineer and served for 12 years prior to being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.”

Celebration of Life

The Celebration of Life service for Daniel Micah Kendall included music by the North Texas Fire Department Pipes and Drums. After an invocation and prayer by Steve Swafford, Duncanville Fire Department Chief Sam Rohde made opening remarks, and Stan Britton read the obituary.

Several special musical presentations were offered by Clay Thrash and by Trent Blackley. Speakers included Shane Melton, Reed Churman, and Jessica and Asher Kendall. Presentations and a bell ceremony were conducted by the Duncanville Fire Department, and the family was escorted by Duncanville Honor Guard.

Longtime Duncanville Fire Department Chaplain Dave George and his wife, Bettie George, attended Kendall’s service.

Chaplain George said, “I didn’t get to know Dan well since he joined the department not long before I retired. But he had a very strong faith. He loved his family, and he served Duncanville with great honor and pride. Dan impacted many other firefighters by his dedication, faith and love. He had the respect of all in the department and will be greatly missed.”

Daniel Micah Kendall Obituary excerpt

“Kendall also owned and operated Firehouse Real Estate. He married his high school sweetheart on October 6th, 2007. Dan was a warrior. He leaves behind a position that could never be filled in the hearts and minds of the people he worked with. He fought daily, hourly, by the minute until his race was done, and he never lost hope or faith.”

“Dan was known for his quick wit, his sense of humor, and his strength until the very end. He loved music and pop culture – his artist recollection and movie punch lines rivaled the very best. Dan used every platform he was given to point people towards Christ. He continually thought of others first and himself last. He will forever be remembered for his kind words, gentle spirit, and warrior mentality.”

“Dan will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and firefighter brother and sisters. Dan is survived by his wife, Jessica, and his son, Asher. His father, Dennis, and stepmother, Shirley; brother, and sister-in-law, Bryan and Natalie Kendall and their son Nicholas; Dan’s father and mother in law Paul and Sydnee Bertucci. He is preceded in death by his mother Irene Kendall and his grandparents.”

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stronghold Ministry, The Colbert Project, and Say Yes 2 Hope, in loving memory of Dan Kendall.

