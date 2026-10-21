Halloween Happenings in DFW

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Halloween happenings in the DFW area include haunted houses, specialty menus and drinks, and lots of parties. Here’s a list of some of the more entertaining offers we found in our Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Y’alloween at Y’all Plaza

Looking for a festive way to kick off Halloween weekend in DFW? Marriott Dallas Uptown is inviting locals and visitors to celebrate at Y’alloween, a free Halloween block party at the hotel’s outdoor Y’all Plaza on Friday, October 30. From 7 to 11 p.m., Y’all Plaza will transform into a Halloween celebration featuring specialty cocktails, food stations, raffle prizes, and live music from Dallas musician Tell Runyan.

Costumes are highly encouraged, and the event is open to everyone, whether you’re gathering with friends, starting a night out in Uptown, or simply looking to get into the Halloween spirit. With live music, festive drinks, and plenty of room to gather, Y’alloween offers Dallasites a fun, easy way to start Halloween weekend without an admission fee.

Calabrian Piazza-home of Burrito Bellas

Calabrian Piazza outdoor plaza, the home of Burrito Bellas, is getting into the Halloween spirit with its upcoming Zombie Ball on Saturday, October 31, from 7–11 p.m. Guests can expect a spooky evening featuring themed cocktails, Halloween décor, horror movies, and a costume contest.

Event Highlights Include: Halloween-Themed Cocktails: Dead Man’s Hand Spicy Margarita, Spooky Paloma, and Bourbon and Brains. Spooky Atmosphere: Fog machines, laser lights, spiderwebs, and Halloween horror movies screened in the loft and courtyard. Costume Contest: Categories for scariest, funniest, and sexiest zombie costumes. Multiple Bars: A courtyard pop-up bar, Burrito Bellas Bar, and Loft Bar. VIP Experience: A private, upscale Man Cave lounge. Dance Floor: Guests can enjoy a Halloween-themed evening on the deck.

Sheraton Dallas Hosts A Party to Die For

Friday, October 30, from 7 to 9 p.m., Sheraton Dallas will host A Party to Die For, an immersive, one-night-only murder mystery experience at The Parlor, the hotel’s speakeasy-inspired lounge. Guests are invited to dress up, mingle with masked suspects, gather clues and solve the mystery before the final reveal.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at The Parlor at Sheraton Dallas, 400 N. Olive Street. Tickets start at $60, and include guided murder mystery experience, chef-curated hors d’oeuvres and desserts, Venetian-inspired masquerade masks and complimentary self-parking. Age Requirement: 21+ only. Costumes are strongly encouraged. One lucky guest will also receive two complimentary tickets to an upcoming Mixology Monday experience at Sheraton Dallas. Reservations required.

Burger Schmurger

Free Halloween contests for kids and a return to Oktoberfest Dallas. October 21 and 28, from 3 to 7 p.m., kids can decorate pumpkins for free on the patio, with each week’s winner taking home a $100 gift card. On Halloween, October 31, the Kids’ Costume Contest kicks off with voting at 5 p.m. – just in time for trick-or-treating. The winner earns a free kid’s meal every day of November.

Saturday, October 24, Burger Schmurger returns to Oktoberfest Dallas at Flag Pole Hill Park, serving Schmurger Singles and Plain Jane Singles from 11 a.m. The 15th annual festival, benefiting the nonprofit Exchange Club of Lake Highlands, features local food, craft beer, family activities and live music headlined by Pat Green. Families can also fuel up all month with October’s Burger of the Month, the Muenster Smash, a German-inspired smashburger available through October for $12.

Halloween at The Lounge at Assembly Icehouse

The adults-only Lounge at Assembly Icehouse is getting into the spirit with spooky décor, wickedly creative cocktails and plenty of Halloween fun throughout October. The space has been transformed for the season, creating the perfect backdrop for a Halloween night out—and the cocktails are just as fun as the décor.

Guests can sip their way through a collection of creative concoctions, each with its own personality: Witches Brew | $15 – from espresso to floral From espresso to floral – A striking pinkish-purple cocktail with floral notes and a tantalizing fruit finish. Black Death | $18-A wildly smoky cocktail made with Lapsang-infused Buffalo Trace, layered with hints of blackberry pie. Leaky Cauldron Butterbeer | $15 A beer-colored cocktail inspired by the wizarding world and the iconic Butterbeer from Universal Studios.

Vampire’s Kiss | $13 A vibrant red, cherry-forward cocktail delivering a tart kiss worthy of Count Dracula, complete with a fun hidden surprise for guests to discover. The Gourd Father | $14- A seasonal spin on the classic Old Fashioned featuring warm pumpkin spice flavors. The Halloween cocktails are available now, giving guests plenty of time to stop in, grab a festive sip and get into the Halloween spirit.

Teriyaki Madness

Halloween is all about free candy, questionable costumes and things magically appearing at your door, so Teriyaki Madness is getting in on the fun. On October 31, anyone can enjoy free delivery on their TMAD orders, making it the perfect excuse to skip the kitchen and let dinner come to you. Whether you’re fueling up before trick-or-treating, recovering from a costume party or simply too busy eating someone else’s Halloween candy to cook, TMAD has your back with bowlsloaded with protein, fresh veggies and bold teriyaki flavor. Because the only thing scarier than a Halloween without candy is a Halloween where you have to make your own dinner. Visit teriyakimadness.com to place your order.

Get into the Halloween spirit at Hash Kitchen from October 29-31 with spooky specials available at all locations. The Graveyard Cannoli Donuts are topped with Oreo cookie crumbles and juicy gummy worms, while the Monster Mash Mimosas let guests choose between Caramel Apple or Pumpkin Spice Cotton Candy, complete with mystery edible glitter and topped with festive spider friends. For a savory sip, the Dracula’s Bloody Mary features a spicy chamoy rim and comes with its very own set of dentures. On Halloween day, October 31, all locations will also have the DJ spinning a Spooky Beats Mix to keep the Halloween vibes going. Visit HashKitchen.com.

Dia de los Muertos Parade & Festival

The seventh annual Dallas Día de los Muertos Parade & Festival, presented by Reliant, will return to Dallas City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St., on Saturday, October 31, 2026, from 4 to 10 p.m. The free, family-friendly celebration invites residents and visitors of all backgrounds to celebrate life and honor the memory of loved ones who have died.

The evening will feature live music, food concessions, arts and crafts, vendor booths and a parade beginning at 7 p.m. The procession will begin and end at Dallas City Hall, bringing colorful costumes and pageantry to downtown in honor of the traditional Mexican holiday. The celebration welcomes families from across the Dallas community to share in a tradition rooted in remembrance. Guests and parade participants are encouraged to wear attire that honors Día de los Muertos.

The event will also recognize Dallas leaders for their service to the city. Community leaders featured at the festival include Luis Rodríguez Bucio, Consul General of Mexico in Dallas, and Laura Cadena, Dallas City Council member representing District 6. For event information and registration, visit the Eventbrite event page. Additional information is available at ddlmusa.com/dallas.

MOD Pizza Takes Care of Dinner

MOD Pizza is taking care of dinner this Halloween, so DFW-area families can focus on the costumes, candy and fun. On Oct. 31, kids ages 12 and under who visit participating MOD Pizza locations in costume can receive a free Kids Meal with the purchase of a regular-size pizza or salad. The offer is available for in-restaurant orders only, giving parents an easy, budget-friendly dinner option before heading out for Halloween festivities.

Meow Wolf Grapevine’s Cosmic Howl Returns

The Cosmic Howl, Meow Wolf Grapevine’s signature Halloween takeover of The Real Unreal, returns October 31 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The one-night-only event transforms the exhibition into a sprawling, room-by-room celebration, with every space activated for the occasion. The Cosmic Howl is a 21+ event; valid physical ID is required at entry. Tickets are on sale now.

The Real Unreal becomes an immersive after-hours house party with music, performance, and masquerade taking root across four distinct stages. DJs will command various stages within the exhibition, inviting guests to wander from dance floor to dance floor and through the many peculiar corners of Meow Wolf’s Texas-sized world of immersive art. At the heart of The Cosmic Howl is a lineup of North Texas talent spread throughout all four corners of The Real Unreal. DJ Angel, DJ Lextra, Casie Farrell and Bella Scratch will each take command of a different stage, bringing their own sounds across The Real Unreal.

Guests can move between four simultaneous DJ sets while exploring. Circus Bitties will roam the entire exhibition with their signature blend of circus arts, sideshow spectacle and theatrical absurdity. Los Bastardos and Fae Dreams will present a custom Halloween performance. Los Bastardos, Texas’ longest-running Rocky Horror Picture Show shadow cast, is known for bringing live theater, cult fandom and a healthy dose of chaos to the stage. For Halloween at Meow Wolf, they’re joining forces with Fae Dreams for an original spectacle performed twice throughout the night.

“Halloween gives us the perfect reason to throw the biggest possible house party inside The Real Unreal,” said Jamie Weaver-Garia, General Manager of Meow Wolf Grapevine. “The Cosmic Howl brings artists, performers, music and our guests together throughout the entire exhibition for one night. We want people to come dressed for the occasion, explore every corner of the house and celebrate Halloween in a way that could only really happen at Meow Wolf.”

The Cosmic Howl also welcomes Peppercast, a VR telepresence experience that beams live performance art into the exhibition in real time. Their technology themes directly to the Hidden Capsule Motel, one of The Real Unreal’s own iconic installations. Tickets to the event will include The Cosmic Howl Costume Contest, inviting all attendees to take the stage and present their finest, strangest or most inexplicably assembled creations before the night’s festivities continue toward midnight.

JD’s Chippery

Dallas favorite JD’s Chippery is serving up plenty of festive treats for parties, classroom celebrations, office gatherings, trick-or-treaters and Halloween hosts. Throughout October, JD’s is offering an assortment of colorful cookies, hand-decorated cakes and ready-to-gift packages designed to make celebrating easy.

For Halloween parties and larger gatherings, the Halloween Party Box comes packed with 60 cookies arranged domino-style in one of JD’s large boxes for easy sharing. Guests can choose from a variety of JD’s favorites, with October-inspired options including sugar cookies topped with lime green, orange or purple sprinkles, M&M cookies baked with festive fall-colored M&Ms and Funfetti cookies filled with orange and purple jimmies.

For a classic Halloween favorite, JD’s Pumpkin-Shaped Sugar Cookies are hand-glazed and topped with house made vanilla or chocolate buttercream. Available individually, in a festive window box or by the dozen, the pumpkin cookies are perfect for Halloween parties, teacher gifts, neighbor drop-offs or a festive treat at home.

Halloween gifting is also easy with JD’s assortment of festive packages. The Halloween Cello Bags can be filled with one to six cookies and tied with Halloween-colored raffia ribbon, while the Halloween Boo Box, Halloween Creatures Box and Halloween Trick or Treat Box each hold six or eight cookies in Halloween-themed packaging. For larger celebrations, the Halloween Party Tray can be filled with two, three, five or six dozen cookies of your choice, wrapped in cellophane and tied with Halloween-themed ribbon. It’s an easy option for everything from school parties and office events to neighborhood Halloween gatherings.