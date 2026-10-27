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Home Food Alcohol Veterans Day 2026: DFW Restaurants Offering Free Meals, Discounts and Deals

Veterans Day 2026: DFW Restaurants Offering Free Meals, Discounts and Deals

By
Jo Ann Holt
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veterans day offers
Photo courtesy Cotton Patch Cafe

Several area restaurants are paying tribute to our country’s veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day Wed., Nov. 11. It’s a great time to celebrate this special day with your favorite veteran(s).

To honor our military on Veterans Day, Cotton Patch Cafe is saying thank you to those who have served with a scratch-made comfort meal on the house. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a free regular Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken entrée when dining in at any Cotton Patch Cafe location.

The Cotton Patch Cafe in Cedar Hill is participating in the Veterans Day offer. Guests simply need to show a valid military ID to redeem the offer.

Chicken Fried Steak and Chicken Fried Chicken have long been Cotton Patch favorites, making the offer a fitting way for the Texas-born restaurant to serve those who have served our country.

Veterans Day Offers at MOD Pizza

Veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy 50% off a regular-size pizza or salad at participating MOD Pizza locations on Veterans Day. The offer is available in-restaurant only, limited to one per person and requires a valid military ID. The MOD Pizza locations in Mansfield and Midlothian will be participating in the Veterans day offer.

Torchy’s Tacos Veterans Day Offers

Torchy’s Tacos, including the Mansfield location, is offering all veterans and active-duty U.S. military personnel one free taco and onenon-alcoholic beverage of their choice. The offer is available for dine-in and in-person pickup orders with proof of military service.

Yardbird Dallas Offers Free Appetizers to Veterans

Yardbird Dallas, located in the Downtown Parks District, is honoring all veterans for their service with a free appetizer. The offer is good for dine-in only on Veterans Day, Nov. 11; please show valid military ID.

Consolidated Restaurants Honor Veterans

In recognition of Veterans Day, restaurants owned and operated by Consolidated Restaurant Operations will honor veterans and active-duty military personnel with complimentary meals on Nov. 11. Participating restaurants include III Forks, Silver Fox, Cantina Laredo, El Chico and Luckys, with each offering a special meal or discount as a gesture of gratitude for veterans’ service and sacrifice.

Veterans Day POWs missing table
Missing Warrior Table photo courtesy Consolidated Restaurants

Additionally, each restaurant will host a commemorative Missing Warrior table – a display of various symbols, each with profound meaning, to honor those who served and died.

At III Forks, the iconic steakhouse with locations in Addison and Frisco, veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a complimentary entrée valued up to $60. Silver Fox, a neighborhood favorite for prime steaks and seafood in Fort Worth and Richardson, will offer $30 off the purchase of an entrée.

Cantina Laredo will treat veterans and active-duty military personnel to a complimentary entrée of their choice, valued up to $30, while El Chico will offer the same gesture with an entrée valued up to $25. Dallas’ favorite diner, Luckys, will also join the celebration, offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a complimentary meal valued up to $25.

Proof of military service is required to receive these special offers. Reservations are recommended and can be made online or by phone.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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