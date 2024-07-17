Guitar Dynamo Samantha Fish to Electrify Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas on August 3

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Samantha Fish, a guitar dynamo and Grammy-nominated artist, returns to Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas for a live performance August 3. The Grammy nominated singer/songwriter recently released her latest album, Death Wish Blues, (Rounder Records). A collaboration with renegade roots rocker Jesse Dayton, the album is receiving praise from critics and fans everywhere.

Samantha was tapped by Eric Clapton to be a featured artist on his Crossroads tour in Los Angeles. She’s supporting Slash on his July S.E.R.P.E.N.T TOUR, and will soon join the Experience Hendrix tour. The Blues/Rocker recently made a triumphant Jazzfest appearance in front of 30,000 people. We were thrilled when the busy performing/recording artist took time to answer a few questions for our Focus Daily News readers.

Samantha Fish Interview

FDN: You started booking your own live gigs in Kansas City as a young performer; what’s the smallest crowd you played for back then?

SF: I got into music a little late, I feel like a lot of people start when they are super young. I started playing guitar when I was 15, I think my first professional gig must have been around 19/20. I was an adult, living in an apartment. Delivering pizzas and working odd jobs. Full time music was the dream, but I still had to support it any way I could. I’ve played gigs to empty rooms. I remember a gig in north KC where it was 7 degrees outside and I didn’t have any heat in my car. We had 1 person show up, so we played our 4 hour gig like we were playing to a packed house. I remember driving home at 2 am over sheets of ice in a freezing car. Those moments build character. That’s just one of many gigs like that.

FDN: How does that compare to playing for huge stadium crowds now?

SF: Those moments are very present with me. I feel like I still approach the show the same way. I still have that thing in the back of my mind where I need to justify my place, prove to the crowd that I’m there for a reason. I think that comes from grinding for years and years on a circuit. You just develop that drive. I think it lights a fire under me when I’m performing. I just love connecting with the crowd. Big place or small place… my goal is the same.

FDN: How long did it take to find a manager to take that promotional load off you?

SF: I reached out to my current manager in 2010. But we didn’t meet until 2013, haha. I was tenacious about it though, and I learned a lot from other people. If I couldn’t get representation right away, I was going to build something worth representing on my own. I had a lot of great people around me showing me things, and I built a lot off of that. Representation comes in time. Managers need something to manage, so it’s up to the artist to create something worth a commission. Same with booking agents. You gotta have some seeds planted.

Dallas Area Performances by Samantha Fish

FDN: I loved your performances at the Dallas International Guitar Festival a few years ago–do you still feel the same joy in performing for live audiences after touring so many venues?

SF: I do. It’s renewed all the time. I have a great love for the stage. The audience is key, if they are fired up, we could be anywhere on the planet. It doesn’t matter. It’s all about that moment with the crowd. Also, it’s important for me to keep creating. I need new music to reinvigorate my spirit and the touring machine.

FDN: How does performing for a live audience compare to recording in a studio?

SF: Wildly different. The studio is all microscopic movements and trying to capture magic moments. You also have the capability to redefine your sound. Create a new concept. The stage is all about an overall feel and experience. Presenting that concept in a live setting. You lose some of the sonic nuance in venues, some things are out of your control… but it’s still all about the energy you bring to the stage. The audience adds an entirely different dynamic as well.

FDN: You’ve played a few Dallas venues in recent years, but have you played the legendary Longhorn Ballroom before?

SF: I have! I played with Jesse Dayton during our DEATHWISH Blues tour. Great venue and atmosphere.

Collaborating With Jesse Dayton

FDN: You’ve recorded and performed a lot with Jesse Dayton, are you planning any future collaborations?

SF: We’ve talked about it. If the moment is right maybe we will do a part two. Right now we’re both focused on working our solo records and the next step for our own careers. He’s off doing great things, but we are both still very proud of the work that we’ve done together.

FDN: Who will be on the Longhorn Stage with you, is there an opening act?

SF: The Zac Schulze Gang will be with us. This great act out of the UK. Power trio high energy blues and rock.

FDN: Please add any info or message you’d like to share with North Texas fans about your future recording/touring plans and the August concerts.

SF: I’m always on the move. Check out my social media and website to stay up to date. We love Texas!

Longhorn Ballroom Concert Information

Tickets for the Samantha Fish concert at Longhorn Ballroom, 216 Corinth Street in Dallas, are priced from $26 to $58. They are available for purchase online at longhornbllroom.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and performances start at 8 p.m.

For more information about Samantha Fish, please visit samanthafish.com.