“Grease” Kicks Off GSM 39th Season

“Grease” kicks off the 39th season of Garland Summer Musicals (GSM) shows, with performances June 11-13 and 18-20 at the Granville Arts Center. The beloved Broadway musical and film classic is staged by J Alan Hanna, with Larry Miller as Music Director.

Kelly McCain is the show’s choreographer and Patty Granville is the Producer. Sets are designed by Kelly Cox, and Production Manager for “Grease” will be Morgan Leigh Beach. Costume Design is by Michael Robinson and the Dallas Costume Shoppe.

Lighting Design for “Grease” by Jason Foster, Props Design by Robin Coulange. Stage Manager-Maddie Collins, and Set Construction by Joe Murdock. Technical Director is Tim Doyle, with Brenda Rozinsky as Assistant to the Producer. ASM is Alexandria Skowron, Assistant Props Director-Caroline Smith, Assistant Tech Director-Jade Nguyen, and Crew Chief- Morgan LeMay.

Grease Cast

The energetic musical’s cast features Courtney Blanc as Sandy; Robert Mata as Danny; Alena Cardenez as Rizzo, Cameron Vance as Kenickie, and Brandon Baker as the Teen Angel. The cast also features Paige Walker as Jan, Mary Margaret Gates as Marty, Allie Donnelly as Frenchy, and Gena Loe as Patty. Sarah Mathers is Cha Cha, Nick Chabot is Roger, Brad Weatherford is Sonny, and Gideon Ethridge as Dooty.

Others in the cast are Ryan Douglass as Eugene, Nolan James as Johnny, Steve Golin as Vince, Caren Sharpe-Herbst as Miss Lynch, and Linda Frank as the Secretary. Ensemble members include Kevin Davis Jr., Adam Henley, Ryan Ramirez, John Lackey, Allyson Guba, Annie Cahill, Emma Smith, and Savanna Worthington.

Performance Information

Performances are held in the Granville Arts Center’s Brownlee Auditorium, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland. Shows start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, and at 2:30 p.m. for Sunday matinees June 13 and 20.

The Garland Summer Musicals season continues with Dolly Parton’s hilarious song and dance sensation, “9 to 5 The Musical,” July 16-18 and July 23-25. For more information or to purchase tickets, priced from $27-$35, please visit GarlandSummerMusicals.org or call 972-205-2790.