IKEA Grand Prairie Reopens, Adds Senior Hours

Grand Prairie- If you’ve ever been inside an IKEA, it may seem like the ideal place to practice “social distancing.” And the good news is IKEA Grand Prairie has reopened with new safety procedure in place.

IKEA says they have implemented “enhanced safety measures in place following guidance from the CDC and state authorities.”

IKEA introduces senior shopping hours and at risk customers on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9am-10am.

What to expect when you visit the store:

Employees will be provided the PPE and supplies to work safely including hand sanitizer and masks.

Number of visitors in the store are limited and store will enforce a strict physical distancing guideline of six feet including floor decals for customer lines.

There are hand sanitizer stations throughout the store and surfaces will be frequently sanitized and cleaned

Plexiglass separation screens are around cash registers and customer service points.

New, enhanced safe food handling procedures in the IKEA Bistro. Food will be takeout only. The Swedish Food Market will also be open for food purchases

The IKEA Restaurant and children’s play area, Småland, will remain closed at this time as an added safety measure.

IKEA asks customers to also be proactive when returning to the store by planning their trip ahead of time. Be patient as wait times may be longer than normal. From IKEA’s statement: “To help keep everyone safe, we also urge our customers to play their part in restricting the virus’ spread by listening to local government guidelines, respecting hygiene rules and face coverings guidance, maintaining social distancing and staying home if they feel unwell or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. ”

As far as delivery or assembly, please contact IKEA directly to discuss what services are currently being offered.

