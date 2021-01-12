Grand Prairie Police Officer Resigns After Aggravated Assault Charges

Grand Prairie Officer Matthew Huber Resigns

GRAND PRAIRIE – The City of Grand Prairie Police Department reported today that Grand Prairie Police Officer Matthew Huber resigned his position last Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The resignation came because Huber, who was hired by the Grand Prairie Police Department in 2017, was arrested on December 12, 2020 by the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas PD had contacted Grand Prairie PD of Huber’s arrest, which was made when the former Grand Prairie officer was off duty.

Huber had allegedly pointed a firearm at a rideshare driver. The driver was said to have picked Huber up at the Bottled Blonde Bar in Dallas a little after midnight on December 12.

He was arrested that same night by the Dallas Police Department and booked into Lew Sterrett Justice Center on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge.

He was later released on an $18,000 surety bond.

The weapon Huber used in the incident is currently being held as evidence by the Dallas Police Department. It is reportedly not a weapon issued or owned by the Grand Prairie Police Department, according to a Grand Prairie PD press release.

On the same night of the incident, Grand Prairie Police launched an internal Administrative Investigation during which time Huber was relieved of his departmental credentials and placed on administrative leave.

Huber, who has seen no disciplinary action while with the Grand Prairie PD according to his personnel file, resigned his position as an Officer in that city just hours before he was to undergo a disciplinary hearing.

“It is my expectation that all Grand Prairie Police employees, on or off duty, conduct themselves in a manner consistent with the high level of trust placed in us by the public we serve,” Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney said.

The incident with Huber is still a Dallas Police Department ongoing investigation. According to a Grand Prairie Police Department release “It is expected the investigation will be referred to the Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.”

The Grand Prairie Police Department said at this time they can make no further comment on this ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution.

“Any actions that violate that trust are inconsistent with our organizational values and will not be tolerated,” Scesney concluded.

