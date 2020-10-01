Grand Prairie Police Arrest Murder Suspect

Grand Prairie Police Detectives arrested Juan Valencia, 19, on September 30, 2020 during a traffic stop. Valencia is charged with Murder with a bond set at $500,000. He will be transferred to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center.

On Saturday, September 26, 2020 at around 2:00 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Pioneer Parkway. The caller reported that a person had been shot and was lying outside one of the buildings. Officers located the victim and immediately rendered first aid. The victim, later identified as Mario Cantarero, 26, of Grand Prairie, was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Comments

comments