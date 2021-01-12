Aransas County will celebrate their Sesquicentennial anniversary on Sept. 18 in 2021. County officials are planning a number of special events throughout the spring and summer leading up to the anniversary. A ceremony to kick off the county’s 150th anniversary celebration is set for Jan. 30, from 4-6 p.m. at the History Center for Aransas County.

Elected officials will unveil the 150th Anniversary Memorial Monument at the event. The monument will eventually be the centerpiece of the Celebration Plaza at the new Aransas County Courthouse. The inscription on the memorial monument will read:

Aransas County Sesquicentennial Monument

September 18, 1871– September 18, 2021

We the citizens of Aransas County do hereby dedicate this monument to mark our 150th year anniversary. Our Sesquicentennial Celebration includes the totality of our cultural heritage. Our hope is to foster a pride in local stories and to encourage studies which will result in a deeper appreciation of Aransas County and its place in Texas history.

The New 2021 Historical Marker Guide is currently in production, and will be featured at the event. Owners of historical sites will also be present to talk about their properties as they are illustrated in the new guide. The Guide will be distributed in the Rockport Pilot, and will also be available at key venues across the county.

Sesquicentennial Special Events

Several special events to celebrate Aransas County’s Sesquicentennial year will be held in the spring. The major Sesquicentennial Celebration will take place June 12-20, kicking off with a Founders’ Breakfast. A County Fair, a parade, and a number of historic exhibits and vignettes will also be featured.

Historic exhibits are planned within community attractions such as the Fulton Mansion, Texas Maritime Museum, and Rockport Center for the Arts. Exhibits will also be placed in Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, History Center for Aransas County, and the Rockport Cultural Arts District.

Visitors will be invited to take a stroll through Rockport to view more than 50 Historical Markers. Actors will portray vignettes of life on the coastal bend in days gone by and a tour of local cemeteries discovering the names of generations of Aransas County ancestors and founders. For more details about the Sesquicentennial Celebration, please visit aransascounty150.org.

