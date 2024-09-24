Governor Abbott Opens Grant Applications For Space Exploration, Aeronautics Research Fund

Facebook

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Space Commission (TSC) Board of Directors today opened grant applications for the Space Exploration and Aeronautics Research Fund (SEARF). These SEARF grant applications will be used to evaluate proposals that will help further strengthen the state’s leading position in civil, commercial, and military aerospace activity as well as enhance space commercialization and space flight infrastructure.

“Texas is the launchpad for Mars, and by opening these grant applications, we will continue to propel our state’s robust aerospace industry to even greater heights,” said Governor Abbott. “Last year, I created the Texas Space Commission to ensure that we cement Texas’ position as a national leader in the space industry. These grant applications will help attract top-tier projects that will allow Texas to secure our future in the aerospace industry. I thank the Texas Space Commission Board of Directors for their work to put together the Space Exploration and Aeronautics Research Fund grant applications, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to achieve the next generation of human exploration in space.”

“The Texas Space Commission Board of Directors are anxious to perform their duty as appointees for Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Patrick, and Speaker Phelan,” said TSC Executive Director Norman Garza, Jr. “Their review of SEARF applications will result in grant awards for high-quality projects that will play a direct role in helping to propel the space industry sectors across Texas.”

The 88th Texas Legislature appropriated $150 million for SEARF grants to eligible entities for the following purposes:

development of emerging technologies required for any aspect of human spaceflight;

research involving any aspect of space exploration and spaceflight;

workforce training to promote space exploration and spaceflight;

curation of post-mission materials involved in space exploration and spaceflight; and

development of infrastructure useful or necessary for the establishment or maintenance of a spaceport.

Businesses or nonprofits involved in the space exploration, research, or aeronautics industry and governmental entities with which TSC has entered into an intergovernmental agreement are eligible to apply.