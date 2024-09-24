“Dallas” TV Stars Invite Fans to Southfork Experience Oct. 25-27

Facebook

The Southfork Experience, an action-packed three day celebration of the iconic “Dallas” TV show that made Southfork a household name, will be Oct. 25-27. A star-studded lineup of actors from the original Dallas TV series, which aired from 1978 to 1991 and won four Primetime Emmys, will attend that weekend.

Cast members in attendance at the Southfork Experience include Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Steve Kanaly, Charlene Tilton, Sheree J. Wilson, Audrey Landers, Jack Scalia, Jenilee Harrison, Joan Van Ark, Cathy Podewell, and Christopher Atkins.

The “Dallas” reunion weekend kicks off Friday evening Oct. 25 with a VIP Cocktail Reception. At this exclusive event, guests are able to meet their favorite stars in an intimate setting. The VIP reception will be held at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel, 900 East Lookout Drive in Richardson. Tickets for the VIP experience are priced from $225 to $1,978, and are available for advance purchase online at https://captureticketing.com/events/83.

Southfork Experience Main Event

The main event is held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Southfork Ranch, 3700 Hogge Drive in Parker, TX. Dallas fans can meet the stars, collect autographs, and snap photos with their favorite actors. Various prices are charged for the autograph and photo sessions, available to pre-order online at the ticketing site.

Guests can also purchase tickets to join the celebrities for a festive Ewing Family-style BBQ at 6:30 p.m. Dallasite Josh Henderson, who took the role of J.R. Ewing’s son in the 2012-2014 “Dallas” reboot, and his band perform at 8 p.m. The grand finale of the day’s activities is a live auction at 9 p.m. The auction features one-of-a-kind oil paintings of cast members created by Mario AC Della Casa.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation for Progressive Multiple Sclerosis research. This is a cause dear to the heart of Dallas star Sheree J. Wilson, who has served as Co-Chair of the gala and is on the YRGF board.

A leisurely Sunday brunch and tours of Southfork Ranch with cast members (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) will wind down this unforgettable Southfork Experience Oct. 27. For more information and for advance ticket purchases, please visit https://captureticketing.com/events/83.