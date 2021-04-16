Governor Abbott Announces Great Lakes Cheese Expansion Into Abilene

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Over 500 New Jobs In Abilene

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Great Lakes Cheese will establish a new Packaging and Distribution Facility in Abilene. The project will create over 500 new jobs and represents almost $185 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $3,000,000 has been extended to Great Lakes Cheese. Great Lakes Cheese is a manufacturer and packager of natural and processed bulk, shredded, and sliced cheeses.

“We are proud to welcome Great Lakes Cheese to the state of Texas, and we are excited for the impact that this company will have on Abilene’s economic success,” said Governor Abbott. “Great Lakes Cheese joins the ranks of thousands of companies that have chosen to invest in the Lone Star State. Our model of low taxes, reasonable regulations, and incredible workforce continue to attract investments that keep Texas the best state for business.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Great Lakes to Abilene. Their reputation matches perfectly to Big Country’s culture of hard work, integrity, and family values. Texas again welcomes companies with open arms to our pro-business communities and I look forward to working with Great Lakes for years to come. I am grateful to the Governor’s office, the City of Abilene, and all the stakeholders who made this project come to fruition,” said Senator Dawn Buckingham.

“Creating 500 new job opportunities and introducing a large capital investment to the area, I am thrilled to welcome Great Lakes Company to House District 71. I am proud of the efforts of the DCOA led by Misty Mayo, the City of Abilene, and many others for this effort. Additionally, I’d like to thank Governor Greg Abbott and his staff, as well as Speaker Dade Phelan, for the TEF Grant and their continued efforts in ensuring that Texas remains a business friendly state,” said Representative Stan Lambert.

Great Lakes Cheese: A Family Business

“Great Lakes Cheese is a family business built on the values of hard work, honesty, and integrity,” CEO Dan Zagzebski said. “These values continue to support our long-term growth in the dairy industry, and help us identify the employee-owners, customers, suppliers, and communities that align with our culture. We feel fortunate to have found that fit with Abilene, and are proud to welcome Texans into our Great Lakes Cheese Family.”

“This is the biggest opportunity recruited to the city of Abilene in the last 30 years and is the perfect example of what strategic economic development should be. This successful partnership with Great Lakes Cheese will benefit Abilene and the state of Texas by generating opportunities for decades to come,” said Mayor Anthony Williams of Abilene.

Abilene Excited About Partnership

“I am so proud of our determined economic development team and all of those who are working hard to make this partnership with Great Lakes Cheese a reality. With a projected creation of over 500 high-paying jobs, these opportunities are critical for Abilene’s future and we look forward to officially welcoming Great Lakes Cheese to its newest home in Abilene, Texas,” said Misty Mayo, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Development Corporation of Abilene.

“Great Lakes Cheese is a perfect match for Abilene given the company’s long-standing track record of investing in thriving communities and the core values the company represents reflect those of all Texans. The economic impact study commissioned by the DCOA showcases a $1.3 Billion impact over the next 10-years. This project is great for Abilene and the state of Texas,” said Jack Rich, Board Chair of the Development Corporation of Abilene.

View more information about Great Lakes Cheese.

