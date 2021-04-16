Dallas County Reports 202 New Positive COVID-19 Cases and 21 Deaths

Share via: 0 Shares 0





DALLAS — As of 12:00 pm April 15, 2021 Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 202 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 140 confirmed cases and 62 probable cases. A total of 3,768 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and over 362,000 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. Vaccine operations for both first and second doses at Fair Park will continue through Saturday.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Addison. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

To date, a total of 57 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7; six cases of B.1.429 variants; and one case of a B.1.526 variant have been identified in residents of Dallas County. Four have been hospitalized with 2 requiring intensive care unit admission. Seven had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 13 was 202, which is a rate of 7.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, and with 8.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 13 (week ending 4/3/21).

During the past 30 days, there were 1,118 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 353 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Eighteen of the newly reported cases over the past week have been associated with youth sports. There are currently 21 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

There were 207 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on April 14. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 463 for the same time-period, which represents around 15 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

“Today we report an additional 202 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, a somber reminder of the continued toll of COVID in our community. We are at a point now where we have more vaccine than we do people who are registered to get the vaccine. You may now come to Fair Park if you are 55 years or older without an appointment and without pre-registering and get a shot at any time that we are open. For faster service, pre-register at www.DallasCounty.org which takes all of two to three minutes.

For everyone under the age of 55 and over the age of 16, you can simply register at www.DallasCounty.org and get an appointment for the same day or the following day for your vaccine. Again, registration takes two to three minutes, is very easy, and there is no reason not to get the vaccine. Over 120 million Americans have received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine without any serious complications.

We are giving the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at our locations at Fair Park, Potter’s House, Parkland, and others who use the list. Simply go to www.DallasCounty.org or call 1-888-IMMUNE9 and claim your shot today. Getting vaccinated is the most important patriotic act you can take at this time to protect yourself, your community, and your country,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

