“Give on the Go with NAPO” benefiting the North Texas Food Bank and other local charities

DALLAS (Sept. 26, 2024) – Looking to clear the clutter before the holidays while benefiting local charities? The DFW Chapter of NAPO (National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals™) will host its annual “Give on the Go with NAPO” event on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Container Store Galleria parking lot, located at 13710 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas. The event benefits the North Texas Food Bank and other DFW area charities.

Free and open to the public, the drive-through event will serve as a one-stop spot to unload donation items while engaging with professional organizers who are dedicated to conquering clutter and achieving organization. Volunteer organizers will answer questions and share simple, easy-to-adopt tools for everyday living.

Donated items include clothing; household items in good condition such as books, home electronics and cords (flatscreens, computers, small kitchen appliances); eyeglasses/sunglasses; pet supplies; office supplies (printers, filing cabinets); scrap metal; and unopened, in-date food (no glass) to benefit the North Texas Food Bank including peanut butter, canned fruit, shelf-stable milk, canned tuna, canned chicken, canned vegetables, trail mix and more. People may also bring documents to shred (limit two boxes per vehicle). For a detailed list of accepted/non-accepted items, please go here.

In its 20th year, NAPO-DFW’s mission is to help people and organizations bring order and efficiency to their lives through engaging events and activities. These include continuing education sessions, networking and collaborative opportunities, and unique discussions regarding the organizing and productivity profession to engage members and business partners in North Texas.

“Give on the Go with NAPO” is presented by NAPO-DFW, The Container Store, Junkluggers, and B2 Moving Supply.

To drop off items, enter the parking lot just north of Alpha Rd. For more information, go to napodfw.com/giveonthego.