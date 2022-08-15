Genesis Inspiration Foundation Donates $100,000 to Local Arts Programs

Facebook

Genesis Inspiration Foundation donated $50,000 to Art & Beyond, a nonprofit arts organization based in Cedar Hill on Aug. 4. Art & Beyond serves at-risk youth from economically disadvantaged area, implementing arts educational programming that helps foster creativity and expression. Robin Ingle is Executive Director of Art & Beyond.

Art and Beyond, Inc is located at Daniel Road and serves the community of the Greater Southwest Dallas area, (including but not limited to Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Red Oak and Desoto). Art and Beyond, Inc. was founded in August 2009 upon recognizing an unsettling lack of activities and opportunities for art in the community. The youth in our community are often denied art programs in school due to lack of funding and understaffing. Our organization implements a well trained staff to provide numerous opportunities for the development of creative skills through art educational programs servicing the underprivileged and at risk youth of our community.

The teaching staff is highly educated professional artists that are expert instructors with exceptional class room management skills. It is the goal of our organization to foster acceptance, appreciation, and understanding of art in our community’s youth resulting in lowering delinquent behavior and increasing academic achievement to build a strong foundation for future success.

Art and Beyond

The organization has successfully run programs since 2009, and with the generous help of donors and foundations our art programs have served approximately 1301 students since then. The programs are specifically created to complement the limited art programs in private, charter and public schools. The at-risk and economically disadvantaged youth in the community will benefit from the higher degrees of problem solving, communication, and collaboration skills that are involved in learning the arts.

Art & Beyond strives to fulfill our mission through programs that provide students with a hands-on approach to art education. We seek to educate, support, and inspire as many students as possible, and will not discriminate against anyone. These programs will not only benefit many students, but foster lasting positive change in the community. We will improve the quality of life for students in our community, enabling them to gain creative ability, knowledge, and appreciation. For more information, please visit artandbeyondinc.org.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

A nonprofit organization committed to improving educational outcomes for children through the arts, Genesis Inspiration Foundation was founded in 2018. Since then, the foundation has awarded more than $4.5 million in support of arts education programming for under-resourced communities nationwide.

The foundation donated an additional $50,000 to Dallas Black Dance Theatre on Aug. 4, giving a total of $100,000 to local arts programming. Dallas Black Dance creates and produces contemporary modern dance through excellence in performance and educational programs, bridging the gap between cultures and diverse communities. It is the oldest continuously operating professional dance company in Dallas, and includes dancers performing a variety of jazz, modern, and ethnic works. Zenetta Drew is Executive Director of Dallas Black Dance Theatre.

Brandon Ramirez, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Genesis Motor America, presented the checks for $50,000 to each of the arts organization’s directors.