5th Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend

Event benefits Museum’s youth educational programs and will feature performances by beloved local artists including Mahogany The Artist, Herbie K. Johnson, Rob Holbert, Joyce Lofton, R. L. Griffin, The Legendary Creators, and Corrian & The Crew

DALLAS (Aug. 15, 2022) – Bringing together some of North Texas’ most beloved jazz and blues artists, the 5th Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival gets underway Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. at the African American Museum, Dallas. Proceeds benefit the museum’s youth educational program.

The 2022 lineup includes Mahogany The Artist, Herbie K. Johnson, Rob Holbert, Joyce Lofton, R. L. Griffin, The Legendary Creators, and Corrian & The Crew.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Food vendors will be on site at the festival.

Tickets are $20 in advance at the Museum and at fairparktix.com (plus applicable fees) and at the door that day for $25. Parking is free; enter at Gate 5.

Media partner for the Jazz & Blues Fest is NBC 5.

Season sponsors of the African American Museum, Dallas, are Atmos, Eugene McDermott Foundation, Fair Park First and OVG360, Friendship West Baptist Church, Oncor, State Fair of Texas, and the City of Dallas’ Office of Arts and Culture.

The African American Museum, Dallas, is located at located at 3536 Grand Ave. in historic Fair Park. For more information, go to aamdallas.org.





About the African American Museum, Dallas. The African America Museum, Dallas was founded in 1974 as a part of Bishop College. The Museum has operated independently since 1979. For more than 40 years, the African American Museum has stood as a cultural beacon in Dallas and the Southwestern United States. Located in Dallas’ historic Fair Park, the African American Museum is the only museum in the Southwestern United States devoted to the collection, preservation and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials that relate to the African American experience.

The African American Museum incorporates a wide variety of visual art forms and historical documents that portray the African American experience in the United States, Southwest, and Dallas. The Museum has a small, but rich collection of African art, African American fine art and one of the largest African American folk-art collections in the United States. Learn more at aamdallas.org.