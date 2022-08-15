How To Save Money On Your 2022 State Fair of Texas Tickets

Facebook

Multiple discounts are available to help you and your family save money at the 2022 State Fair of Texas Sept. 30-Oct. 23. At the top of the list are season passes, available now for $50. Besides allowing entry all 24 days of the Fair, the season pass offers several VIP perks like discounted merchandise and the ability to bring your BFF along one day.

Two-pack and four-pack combos that offer food and ride coupons are another special bargain for early bird, online shoppers. Bring two jars of peanut butter to donate to North Texas Food Bank on Opening Day Sept. 30 and get admitted for only $10 at the gate. Admission prices are also discounted every Monday through Thursday during the Fair.

Tuesday and Thursday are Dr Pepper Value Days, and Fairgoers who join BigTex.com/insider receive promotion codes for $10 tickets on those days. Every Wednesday is North Texas Food Bank Feed the Need day at the Fair. Bring five canned goods to receive $5 admission to the Fair. Last year nearly 200,000 pounds of food were donated through the program.

Senior Day Discounts

Every Thursday senior citizens (60 years and older) receive half-price admission for $5 to the Fair. Any week night, receive discounted general admission tickets after 5 p.m. sponsored by Oncor. Participating McDonald’s in North Texas offer discount coupons inside meal bags or on tray liners.

Military Appreciation Day – all active military, retired military, and veterans save $5 off on weekdays (Monday-Friday) and $7 off on weekends (Saturday-Sunday). Show valid documentation of military service at the gate or online. Spouses of service men and women and accompanying children (18 or under) also receive discounted admission.

First responders (active and retired public law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency services agencies) save $5 off on weekdays (Monday-Friday) and $7 off on weekends (Saturday-Sunday) plus up to three discounted admission tickets for their family members.

The Midway offers discounts for Thrilling Tuesdays, with most rides offered at a reduced price on Tuesdays. Thrifty Thursdays presented by Cricket Wireless – guests can save while snacking during Thrifty Thursdays, where participating food vendors offer one of their signature menu items at a reduced price, ranging from mini versions to regular-size items.

Adult daily one-day admission to the Fair, priced from $15-$25, includes access to more than 200 daily shows, concerts, activities, and exhibits, all at no extra cost. The Fair offers $10-$18 daily one-day admission for children ages 3 to 12 and seniors ages 60 and older, with free admission for children ages two and younger. Parking prices remain the same for 2022, starting at just $20.

The 2022 exposition, themed “Treats of Texas,” runs September 30 through October 23 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.