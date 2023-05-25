Fun Ways To Spend Memorial Day Weekend At Home

Kristin Barclay
s'more

The weather is warmer, the kids are restless and with a long holiday weekend, you’re looking for ways to have fun at home; well here’s what we’re doing this weekend.

We hope to get outside and enjoy the outdoors before the brutal heat moves in. First up is a little friendly family competition with the Bean Bag Bucketz.  If you’re having a Memorial Day or 4th of July-themed get-together, the patriotic Bean Bag Bucketz is a fun addition to the party. Priced at just $69.99, it is designed to be both fun and challenging, providing hours of entertainment for the entire family. Each set includes four bean bags and four buckets, each featuring a different American flag design. The bean bags are designed to be easy to throw and catch. Plus, the set is easy to take to the lake, beach, or a friend’s house.

bean bag bucket toy

 

Next, it’s time to cool off in the pool. I’m planning to command the party from the seat of our Pool Punisher and blast the kids with the water cannon. Although I know it will be soon that they’ll overthrow me and take over the massive tank.

tank pool float

If I’m thrown overboard, I’ll just practice my basketball game and shoot some hoops with our Dunn Rite basketball goal. I could distract the kids with my dunking skills.

people playing basketball in pool

Now that we’ve worked up an appetite, it’s time to fire up the grill and throw on some hamburgers and Kiolbassa smoked sausage. Or, if the temps drop enough in the evening, we may wait and roast our sausages over our Solo Stove before making some s’mores.

marshmallow on fire

 

And, of course, there will be adult beverages to enjoy, including this cocktail featuring Disaronno Velvet. The Disaronno Velvet Batida combines the refreshing flavor of tropical coconut with the richness of a velvety cream from Disaronno Velvet.

Disarrono velvet cocktails

Disaronno Velvet Batida

Ingredients:
2 oz Disaronno Velvet
2 oz Coconut water

Garnish: Coconut flakes

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with crushed ice. Grate coconut on top and serve with a straw.

Are you ooking for a crisp, refreshing, yet elegant cocktail to serve?

Cierto Tequila Bottle and cocktail in champagne glass
Photo courtesy Cierto Tequila

Cierto Aire Libre

Ingredients:

· 1½ oz Cierto Tequila Private Collection Reposado

· ½ oz Fresh Lime Juice

· ½ Mayan Honey Syrup

· 1 oz. Champagne

Method: Add all ingredients (minus Champagne) and shake with ice until chilled. Strain into a flute glass, top with Champagne, and garnish with a lemon twist.

*This post contains affiliate links. Purchases made through these links may earn us a small commission.

 

Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation

