Mansfield Rocks July 4th Celebration Tickets Go On Sale June 1

With the school year ending this week it seems a bit soon to be thinking about the 4th of July, but with popular events like Mansfield Rocks, advanced planning is important. The City of Mansfield announced tickets to one of the hottest events of the summer, no literally hottest, will go on sale on June 1, 2023.

So, here’s the 2023 Mansfield Rocks schedule:

July, 3, 2023 at Big League Dreams and Hawaiian Falls (500 Heritage Pkwy S.)

Tickets are $20 and cover on site parking and admission for everyone in your vehicle. There will also be an option for Ride Share drop off tickets for those who will be arriving via Uber, Lyft or being dropped off by someone for $5 per person. Your ticket includes admission into Big League Dreams and Hawaiian Falls.

Season ticket holders for Hawaiian Falls will need a SEPARATE ticket to Mansfield Rocks, Hawaiian Falls will be closing at 4:00 p.m. on July 3 and everyone who does not have a ticket to Mansfield Rocks will have to exit the parking lot.

6:00 p.m. – Gates Open

6:00 to 8:00 p.m. – HANK FM Party Patrol at Hawaiian Falls

TBA – Hula Dancers at Hawaiian Falls

7:00 p.m. – Radio Edit at Big League Dreams

Approximately 8:45 p.m. – National Anthem and City Presentation at Big League Dreams

Approximately 9:00 p.m. – Fireworks

So, grab your friends and family and start planning how you’ll spend your 4th of July celebration.