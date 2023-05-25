Mansfield Rocks July 4th Celebration Tickets Go On Sale June 1

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
fireworks with text

With the school year ending this week it seems a bit soon to be thinking about the 4th of July, but with popular events like Mansfield Rocks, advanced planning is important. The City of Mansfield announced tickets to one of the hottest events of the summer, no literally hottest, will go on sale on June 1, 2023.

So, here’s the 2023 Mansfield Rocks schedule:

July, 3, 2023 at Big League Dreams and Hawaiian Falls (500 Heritage Pkwy S.)

Tickets are $20 and cover on site parking and admission for everyone in your vehicle. There will also be an option for Ride Share drop off tickets for those who will be arriving via Uber, Lyft or being dropped off by someone for $5 per person. Your ticket includes admission into Big League Dreams and Hawaiian Falls.

Season ticket holders for Hawaiian Falls will need a SEPARATE ticket to Mansfield Rocks, Hawaiian Falls will be closing at 4:00 p.m. on July 3 and everyone who does not have a ticket to Mansfield Rocks will have to exit the parking lot.

6:00 p.m. – Gates Open

6:00 to 8:00 p.m. – HANK FM Party Patrol at Hawaiian Falls

TBA – Hula Dancers at Hawaiian Falls

7:00 p.m. – Radio Edit at Big League Dreams

Approximately 8:45 p.m. – National Anthem and City Presentation at Big League Dreams

Approximately 9:00 p.m. – Fireworks

So, grab your friends and family and start planning how you’ll spend your 4th of July celebration.

Previous articleCedar Hill City Council Meeting Dates June 2023-May 2024
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.