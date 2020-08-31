Fun September Events At Reunion Tower

Show Off Your Artistic Skills At Reunion Tower

Dallas- Ready to get out of the house and do something different? Reunion Tower has a robust event line-up for the month of September, with a little something fun for everyone.

Also, in honor of Hunger Action Month, Reunion Tower is partnering with North Texas Food Bank in September. Starting Sept. 1, when someone makes a donation to the North Texas Food Bank, they will receive a code for $5 off an adult General Admission ticket to the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck. To make a donation and receive the code, please visit www.ntfb.org/reuniontower. A special Reunion Tower light show in honor of North Texas Food Bank is also scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10.

Reunion Tower wants to thank First Responders and Healthcare workers throughout the month of September. All First Responders and Healthcare workers will receive $5 off their adult general admission tickets for the month of September. Tickets must be purchased at the Reunion Tower ticket counter. To redeem, you must show your badge or some form of employee ID.

Painting With a View with Klarity & Khaos

Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

Come paint your personal masterpiece with Klarity & Khaos on the GeO-Deck at Reunion Tower multiple times this month.

You’ll paint the Dallas skyline high above the city with 360-degree views.

Take a walk out on the observation deck for the perfect selfie with downtown as the backdrop!

Inks & Succulents with ColorHype

Monday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

Come decorate your own succulent planter with ColorHype on Cloud Nine at Reunion Tower.

You’ll experiment with the fun and vibrant alcohol inks above the city with 360 degree views. Take a walk out on the observation deck for the perfect selfie with downtown as the backdrop!

Inks & Texas with ColorHype

Monday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

Come create an Inks & Texas masterpiece with ColorHype on Cloud Nine at Reunion Tower.

You’ll experiment with the fun and vibrant alcohol inks above the city with 360-degree views. Take a walk out on the observation deck for the perfect selfie with downtown as the backdrop!

Sunset Yoga with City Yoga Dallas for Girls’ Night Out

Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Celebrate National Girls’ Night Out with Sunset Yoga at Reunion Tower led by City Yoga.

Enjoy a yoga class at the prettiest time of evening from the best view of the skyline in town.

Family-Friendly Dance Party with DJ K-Sprinkles

Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.

Grab your dancing shoes, it’s time to party! Join DJ K-Sprinkles on the GeO-Deck at Reunion Tower for a family-friendly dance party.

Paint Your Pet with ColorHype

Monday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

Ticket sales for this event will end on 9/18 so the canvases can be prepared for the class.

Come Paint Your Pet with ColorHype on the GeO-Deck at Reunion Tower.

You’ll create your masterpiece above the city with 360-degree views. Take a walk out on the observation deck for the perfect selfie with downtown as the backdrop!

This class is open to ages 16+.

