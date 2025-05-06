From Sweet to Chic: Mother’s Day Gifts That Hit the Mark

Facebook

Let’s be real—Mom has enough mugs, bath bombs, and “#1 Mom” keychains to open her own Etsy store. This year, skip the clichés and give her something that says, “I know you, I see you, and yes, I’m your favorite child.” Whether she’s into travel, lounging in style, or wants five minutes of peace (with a glass of something special), we’ve rounded up the kind of gifts that’ll make her laugh, cry, and maybe even forget a few of the grey hairs with your names on them.

Ready to win Mother’s Day? Let’s shop like we mean it.

Travel will never be hassle-free, but you can make Mom’s trips to visit you more luxurious with a Paravel Aviator Grand suitcase. As she sails through check-in, she’ll receive compliments on the beautiful suitcase and be able to say, “It was my Mother’s Day gift.” Just like Mom, Paravel has all the details covered with smooth, 360° double spinner wheels with carbon steel bearings, an interior compression board, a scuff-hiding textured finish, smart interior pockets, and a removable laundry bag.

Paravel’s Aviator line is the world’s first carbon-neutral luggage, crafted of 100% sustainable materials, including recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum, and recycled vegan leather. As a first in the industry, the brand offsets all carbon emissions generated by creating and shipping the Aviator to you.

It’s not a secret that I am sentimental. My kids are tired of asking me what I want for special occasions and hearing me respond, “Memories. I want to make memories.”

Dune Jewelry’s Wave Necklace in Turquoise Gradient is the perfect gift for the Mom who enjoys remembering family vacations. It is their #1 best-selling design.

Dune Jewelry’s wave necklace is handcrafted in their New England studio using ethically sourced, genuine turquoise layered over a sand or earth element from the location of your choice.

How cool is this—you can gift Mom a little piece of her favorite place, literally! Pick sand or earth from a beach or destination she loves, and every time someone asks about it, she’ll get to relive that awesome memory. They’ve got a whole “element bank” of spots to choose from. I picked sand from a beach in Tahiti to remember our epic trip for my teen’s 16th birthday. Total win!

Crafted in .925 sterling silver and available on an adjustable cable, Figaro, or paper clip chain (16–20”), it’s the perfect blend of elegance, sentiment, and seaside charm.

For more information visit dunejewelry.com. Check out their Mother’s Day Gift Guide and order by May 8th to rush your shipment.

RENEW Gather + Graze serving board

Each RENEW Serving/Prep Board is a work of art, handcrafted from recycled bamboo chopsticks in the USA. Functional and beautiful, these sustainable boards can show off Mom’s culinary creations or impress her guests on game night. The Gather + Graze serving board is a multi-purpose prep and serving board, perfect for using daily and on special occasions.

I love that the boards are made from recycled chopsticks and that each board is unique, making it a personal gift. Make it even more personal on Mother’s Day by serving her a charcuterie smorgasbord of her favorites on a Gather+Graze board.

Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker

Meal time can be the bane of Mom’s existence. You can make it a little easier for her with the Crock-Pot® MultiMeal. Its double pots and DualSync Technology let you cook two dishes simultaneously, even at different temperatures. This is perfect for cooking meat on one side and your veggies on the other, or you can make two different meats. DualSync Technology means everything is ready simultaneously. With multiple functions like slow cook, sauté, and steam, it’s perfect for creating a variety of family favorites with less mess. Plus, the nonstick, dishwasher-safe pots make cleanup simple. I’m a big fan of any product that reduces effort and makes cleanup easier.

Portillo’s Heart-Shaped Cakes

Surprise Mom with something sweet this Mother’s Day, like the fan-favorite heart-shaped cakes, available in chocolate or light and zesty lemon. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant known for its Chicago-style street food, has pre-orders open now through May 8 at Portillos.com. Pick up at your local Portillo’s and delivery available from May 8-11—just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

Whether it’s dessert for brunch, a surprise doorstep delivery, or an indulgent treat just because, this is a simple (and seriously sweet) way to show Mom she’s the real MVP.

Fill Mom’s Glass With One Of These Special Spirits

When the sun sets, and it’s time for Mom to have some “me time”, she’ll think of you every time she sips the spirit you gave her for Mother’s Day. For the Mom that enjoys, whiskey, give her a bottle of Chicken Cock Small Batch Bourbon.

Matured to the peak of perfection, Chicken Cock Whiskey’s Small Batch Bourbon explores the nuanced flavors in Kentucky Straight Bourbon by combining a truly small number of casks.

Maybe Mom prefers something smooth to sip after dinner. She’d enjoy a bottle of Disaronno Velvet. Imagine the spirit of Disaronno Originale with velvety notes and perfect over ice.

If you’re looking for a beautiful bottle, with a spirit that knows timing is everything, give her a bottle of Tequila Partida Reposado, with notable aromas of vanilla, cooked agave, caramel, butter, bourbon, hazelnut, and almond. This reposado can be sipped and savored or be the star ingredient in a refreshing cocktail.

And, for those who like to relax with a drink, but don’t partake in alcohol, give Mom a bottle of Fluere Raspberry Blend. Marketed as an alternative to pink gin, this is the perfect beverage for brunch, on the patio by the pool, or an evening with the ladies. FLUÈRE Raspberry has Juniper, Lime Peel, Coriander Seed & Lavender as its base, but it is the addition of Fresh Raspberries that makes it unique.