From Classics to New Faves: Spirits Worth Gifting in 2024

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Garrison Brothers Family
Photo credit Garrison Brothers

It’s the season of celebrations, indulgence, and gift-giving! If you have a friend, family member, or co-worker who’s notoriously hard to shop for, consider the gift of spirits. Whether they’re a craft cocktail enthusiast or a whiskey connoisseur, we’ve got recommendations to suit everyone on your list. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to treat yourself and stock up for those holiday gatherings!

Garrison Brothers Balmorhea

bottle of Balmorhea
Photo credit Garrison Brothers

Whenever friends ask me for a bourbon recommendation, my top pick is any bourbon from Garrison Brothers. They are my all-time favorite Texas distillery, and their whiskeys can compete with the best whiskeys from Kentucky. So, it should be no surprise there are two bourbons from Garrison Brothers in our 2024 Spirits gift guide.

If Willy Wonka made a bourbon, it would be the Balmorhea from Garrison Brothers. While you could call the amber liquid ‘dessert in a glass’, it’s not sickly sweet or artificial. It’s a rich bourbon that tastes incredible whether enjoyed neat or on the rocks, and the afterburn reminds you this isn’t candy, but an adult beverage crafted with attention to detail.

Official tasting notes: Bourbon candy: frozen fudgesicle bars, amaretto coffee, sticky buns, and pecan brittle. Thick, white chocolate syrup.

Award-winning: 2-time US Micro Whisky of the Year and San Francisco Double Gold winner

Garrison Brothers Guadalupe

2024 Guadalupe
2024 Guadalupe Photo courtesy Garrison Brothers

There’s no better description than that of Garrison Brothers: “Guadalupe is a sensuous, creamy liquid, exploding with unique flavors and character, making it the perfect bourbon for the connoisseur with a sophisticated palate.”

Officially the tasting notes are: Full-on berry fruit. Ripe plums. Strawberry butter on flaky morning biscuits. Chocolate and cinnamon. Lavender honey. Toasted coffee beans. Unofficially this is one of the most unique and delicious bourbons we’ve ever tried and it makes the perfect gift for any bourbon lover.

Aviation American Gin
Ryan Reynolds and Aviation gin

Aviation American Gin is created by a unique bartender / distiller partnership and now co-owned by actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, Aviation American Gin is crafted with a blend of botanicals delivering an approachable and balanced flavor profile. The perfect addition to any favorite cocktail and smooth enough to fly solo, “gin is just vodka after its wish was granted” Ryan Reynolds jokes.

West End Gin

west End gin bottles
Photo credit Michael Devaney

West End Gin is a premium, locally-crafted spirit that debuted this summer. This citrus-forward gin boasts 14 botanicals including juniper, orange peel, coriander, and cardamom. It’s a delightful dance between classic London Dry and contemporary styles, offering a clean, crisp, yet smooth taste profile (44% ABV). Every bottle sold donates $1 to community initiatives, starting right in Louisville’s West End. It’s like giving two gifts in one!

Toki Suntory Whisky

toki suntory whisky bottle

Toki brings together old and new – the House of Suntory’s proud heritage and its innovative spirit – to create blended Japanese whisky that is both groundbreaking and timeless. This is a blended whisky with a blend of malt and grain whiskies from Suntory’s Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita distilleries. On the nose are aromas of basil, green apple, and honey, a light and refreshing whisky that mixes well.

Haku Vodka

Haku Vodka bottle shot

Haku Vodka is a craft vodka made with 100% Japanese white rice. Haku is distillation process involves being carefully filtrated through bamboo charcoal to produce a soft, mellow vodka.

Koloa Rum

Koloa Rum bottles
Photo credit Koloa

Koloa Rum was the first licensed distillery on the island of Kauaʻi, where sugarcane production is a traditional way of life. This award-winning island rum is crafted from pure cane sugar and rainwater from Mount Waiʻaleʻale. Koloa rum comes in several varieties and any bottle would make a great gift, but I recommend checking out the Koloa Kaua`i Coffee.

Buchanan’s 18 Special Reserve Whisky

Buchanan 18 year
Photo credit Buchanan

Buchanan’s 18 Special Reserve Whisky is a blend of grain whiskies and single malts aged for at least 18 years in oak barrels that used to hold sherry. With a silky and delicate liquid, Buchanan’s 18 Special Reserve Whisky is a distinctive, rich, and well-rounded whisky with flavors of citrus, nuts, honey, and oak. Buchanan’s 18 Year Old Special Reserve is an icon of excellence among Scotch connoisseurs.

DELEÓN® Tequila Anejo

DeLeón Tequila

The DELEÓN® bespoke-style bottle makes a bold statement and is a great addition to anyone’s home bar. DELEÓN® Tequila is aged in bold American Oak then finished in delicate French Oak wine casks, creating a balanced profile of rich caramel, toasted oak and dried fruit with a hint of silky vanilla on the finish. It is made from 100% Highland Blue Weber Agave.

Partida Blanco Tequila

tequila-partida_blanco

The original additive-free tequila. In 2023, Partida was awarded The Fifty Best’s Gold Medal for ‘Best Blanco Tequila. A wide and complex variety of herbal, earthy, and citrus notes dominate. There are hints of tropical fruits, vanilla, cooked agave, sweet potatoes, black pepper, volcanic minerals, and grapefruit.

Origami Sake White Lotus

Origamis Saki bottles
Photo credit Origami

Origami Sake, is the first and only sake brewery in Arkansas. They use 100% locally sourced ingredients like the Arkansas rice and local mineral water.

Silky-smooth, the White Lotus sake is simultaneously the most dynamic, drinkable, and versatile nigori (hazy)-style sake on the market. Its profile adapts to the flavors, feelings and temperatures of every season. It pairs perfectly with tacos, buffalo wings, pork roast, and caprese.

Available at select retailers including H-E-B, Total Wine and More, Spec’s, etc (locate stores here).  SRP $24.99 /750mL bottle

Origami Sake Thousand Cranes

This vibrant sake has ripe cantaloupe, honeydew, and pear notes with a subtle umami backbone. It’s a versatile food-pairing sake that is equally enjoyable on its own. Pairs perfectly with gouda, smoked salmon, smash burgers and ramen.
Available at select retailers including H-E-B, Total Wine and More, Spec’s, etc (locate stores here). SRP $24.99/750mL bottle

Previous articleDuncanville Lions Host Annual Pancake Breakfast
Next articleMeow Wolf Grapevine Issues Unreal Winter Warnings
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.