From Classics to New Faves: Spirits Worth Gifting in 2024

It’s the season of celebrations, indulgence, and gift-giving! If you have a friend, family member, or co-worker who’s notoriously hard to shop for, consider the gift of spirits. Whether they’re a craft cocktail enthusiast or a whiskey connoisseur, we’ve got recommendations to suit everyone on your list. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to treat yourself and stock up for those holiday gatherings!

Whenever friends ask me for a bourbon recommendation, my top pick is any bourbon from Garrison Brothers. They are my all-time favorite Texas distillery, and their whiskeys can compete with the best whiskeys from Kentucky. So, it should be no surprise there are two bourbons from Garrison Brothers in our 2024 Spirits gift guide.

If Willy Wonka made a bourbon, it would be the Balmorhea from Garrison Brothers. While you could call the amber liquid ‘dessert in a glass’, it’s not sickly sweet or artificial. It’s a rich bourbon that tastes incredible whether enjoyed neat or on the rocks, and the afterburn reminds you this isn’t candy, but an adult beverage crafted with attention to detail.

Official tasting notes: Bourbon candy: frozen fudgesicle bars, amaretto coffee, sticky buns, and pecan brittle. Thick, white chocolate syrup.

Award-winning: 2-time US Micro Whisky of the Year and San Francisco Double Gold winner

There’s no better description than that of Garrison Brothers: “Guadalupe is a sensuous, creamy liquid, exploding with unique flavors and character, making it the perfect bourbon for the connoisseur with a sophisticated palate.”

Officially the tasting notes are: Full-on berry fruit. Ripe plums. Strawberry butter on flaky morning biscuits. Chocolate and cinnamon. Lavender honey. Toasted coffee beans. Unofficially this is one of the most unique and delicious bourbons we’ve ever tried and it makes the perfect gift for any bourbon lover.

Aviation American Gin



Aviation American Gin is created by a unique bartender / distiller partnership and now co-owned by actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, Aviation American Gin is crafted with a blend of botanicals delivering an approachable and balanced flavor profile. The perfect addition to any favorite cocktail and smooth enough to fly solo, “gin is just vodka after its wish was granted” Ryan Reynolds jokes.

West End Gin

West End Gin is a premium, locally-crafted spirit that debuted this summer. This citrus-forward gin boasts 14 botanicals including juniper, orange peel, coriander, and cardamom. It’s a delightful dance between classic London Dry and contemporary styles, offering a clean, crisp, yet smooth taste profile (44% ABV). Every bottle sold donates $1 to community initiatives, starting right in Louisville’s West End. It’s like giving two gifts in one!

Toki brings together old and new – the House of Suntory’s proud heritage and its innovative spirit – to create blended Japanese whisky that is both groundbreaking and timeless. This is a blended whisky with a blend of malt and grain whiskies from Suntory’s Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita distilleries. On the nose are aromas of basil, green apple, and honey, a light and refreshing whisky that mixes well.

Haku Vodka

Haku Vodka is a craft vodka made with 100% Japanese white rice. Haku is distillation process involves being carefully filtrated through bamboo charcoal to produce a soft, mellow vodka.

Koloa Rum was the first licensed distillery on the island of Kauaʻi, where sugarcane production is a traditional way of life. This award-winning island rum is crafted from pure cane sugar and rainwater from Mount Waiʻaleʻale. Koloa rum comes in several varieties and any bottle would make a great gift, but I recommend checking out the Koloa Kaua`i Coffee.

Buchanan’s 18 Special Reserve Whisky

Buchanan’s 18 Special Reserve Whisky is a blend of grain whiskies and single malts aged for at least 18 years in oak barrels that used to hold sherry. With a silky and delicate liquid, Buchanan’s 18 Special Reserve Whisky is a distinctive, rich, and well-rounded whisky with flavors of citrus, nuts, honey, and oak. Buchanan’s 18 Year Old Special Reserve is an icon of excellence among Scotch connoisseurs.

The DELEÓN® bespoke-style bottle makes a bold statement and is a great addition to anyone’s home bar. DELEÓN® Tequila is aged in bold American Oak then finished in delicate French Oak wine casks, creating a balanced profile of rich caramel, toasted oak and dried fruit with a hint of silky vanilla on the finish. It is made from 100% Highland Blue Weber Agave.

The original additive-free tequila. In 2023, Partida was awarded The Fifty Best’s Gold Medal for ‘Best Blanco Tequila. A wide and complex variety of herbal, earthy, and citrus notes dominate. There are hints of tropical fruits, vanilla, cooked agave, sweet potatoes, black pepper, volcanic minerals, and grapefruit.

Origami Sake, is the first and only sake brewery in Arkansas. They use 100% locally sourced ingredients like the Arkansas rice and local mineral water.

Silky-smooth, the White Lotus sake is simultaneously the most dynamic, drinkable, and versatile nigori (hazy)-style sake on the market. Its profile adapts to the flavors, feelings and temperatures of every season. It pairs perfectly with tacos, buffalo wings, pork roast, and caprese.

Available at select retailers including H-E-B, Total Wine and More, Spec’s, etc (locate stores here). SRP $24.99 /750mL bottle

This vibrant sake has ripe cantaloupe, honeydew, and pear notes with a subtle umami backbone. It’s a versatile food-pairing sake that is equally enjoyable on its own. Pairs perfectly with gouda, smoked salmon, smash burgers and ramen.

Available at select retailers including H-E-B, Total Wine and More, Spec’s, etc (locate stores here). SRP $24.99/750mL bottle