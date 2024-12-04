Meow Wolf Grapevine Issues Unreal Winter Warnings

Facebook

Meow Wolf Grapevine warns that Unreal Winter, a “multiversal cold front” is sweeping through North Texas this December. This calendar of wintry events promises a “frosty fusion of art, adventure, and seasonal wonder.” Now through December 21, visitors of all ages will be swept into a winterized edition of Meow Wolf Grapevine. The experience is filled with dazzling activities, enhanced art-making, and a one-of-a-kind quest to uncover their “Winter Essence.”

As 2024 melts into the multiverse, the Unreal Winter invites travelers of all timelines to uncover new surprises hidden within The Real Unreal. Whether you’re stepping through a Meow Wolf exhibition for the first time or you’ve mapped every hidden portal of The Real Unreal, this seasonal remix offers fresh mysteries and a festive collision of art, storytelling, and boundary-blurring creativity synonymous with the immersive art exhibition.

The centerpiece of the season is an Unreal Winter quest, a treasure hunt included with admission. Poetic riddles guide guests through hidden artifacts, playful encounters, and a path to the enigmatic Essence Keeper.

Unreal Winter Highlights

Unreal Winter Quest: Follow playful clues scattered across the exhibition to discover your Winter Essence. Free with admission. Winter Workshops: Craft treasures like snowflake garlands, bobblehead snowmen, and tin ornaments in evening workshops at the Matt King Mystery Center. ($7 add-on). Themed Adulti-Verses: For guests 21+, enjoy themed nights like Ugly Sweaters (Dec. 5) and Winter Ball (Dec. 12) with live DJs and festive specialty cocktails. Themed Art Jams: Our special family event for young children; let your creativity snowball with music, dance, and hands-on art activities, free with admission. Open Studios: Drop in our Matt King Mystery Center for winter-themed crafts like snow globe thaumatropes and upcycled paper beads, free with admission.

The season crescendos on New Year’s Eve, when the final Adulti-Verse of 2024 elevates The Real Unreal into a spectacular 21+ celebration. With live entertainment, mesmerizing art, and an unforgettable midnight toast to ring in 2025 across most dimensions.

“Unreal Winter is the ultimate gift for the holidays,” said Kelly Schwartz, General Manager of Meow Wolf Grapevine. “We’ve created an experience full of wonder and connection that only Meow Wolf can deliver. It’s the perfect way to celebrate connection, creativity, and curiosity.”

Whether seeking festive fun or a serene escape, Unreal Winter invites you to explore, create, and celebrate the beauty of art and connection this December. Guests can book their tickets and explore the full schedule of events at meowwolf.com/visit/grapevine.

ABOUT MEOW WOLF

Meow Wolf is much more than your typical arts and entertainment company; they’re the creators of extraordinary, mind-bending experiences that transport millions of adventurers of all ages into breathtaking realms of imagination and wonder. As the proud recipients of numerous accolades, including Time Out’s #1 Immersive Experience in the US (2023), Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies (2024, 2022 and 2020), and USA Today’s Top 10 Best Immersive Art Experiences (2022), Meow Wolf is committed to engaging curious seekers through the magic of discovery and play. They are distinct in their collaboration with hundreds of visionary artists who infuse creativity into every Meow Wolf experience.