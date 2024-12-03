Duncanville Lions Host Annual Pancake Breakfast

pancake breakfast kitchen
Kitchen crew: Steve Davis, Dub Guthrie, Ed Morris, Betty Doller

The Duncanville Lions Club have hosted their annual Pancake Breakfast for a number of years, and the popular community event just keeps growing. Families flock to the event not only for the all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage breakfast, but also for the generously distributed door prizes handed out by Lion Don McBurnett.

pancake breakfast
Lions Bill & Neilon chat with First Lady Karen Contreras; Holt photo

Prizes this year featured gift cards to a variety of local restaurants. There’s even a drawing for several cash raffle prizes, which also helps make the pancake breakfast a fun event that puts everyone in the holiday spirit.

Methodist Cardiac Center volunteers
Holt photo

A blood drive was also featured at the Nov. 23 pancake breakfast, which was held at the Duncanville Lions Club Building. Volunteers from Charlton Methodist Medical Center also brought information for a cardiac health care booth. The breakfast food was sponsored by CHUBBY’S Family Restaurant.

Proceeds Benefit Duncanville Lions Charities

Proceeds from the community event benefit local Duncanville Lions Charities. Local charities include building beds for area kids in need, and providing scholarships to graduates of Duncanville High School and Village Tech School. Students wishing to further their education, whether it is at a university, junior college, or trade school, are eligible to apply for the scholarships. Educational achievements and financial needs are only two areas the Duncanville Lions Club takes into consideration.

Duncanville Lions
Greeters Dr. Bill Dover, Carolyn Greer, Jerry Boyd; Holt photo

Photos from this year’s Pancake Breakfast show the Duncanville Lions Club members practicing their motto, We Serve, and a few of the guests. President of the Duncanville Lions Club for 2024-25 is Dr. Bill Dover. Guests are welcome to attend the weekly meetings held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday at the Lions Building, featuring a variety of interesting programs and speakers.

Duncanville Lions pancake breakfast guests
Jennifer & Kyle Pennebaker brought the family; Holt photo
