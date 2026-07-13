French-inspired Celebration at la Madeleine for World Cup

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As the world’s biggest soccer tournament enters its final stretch, la Madeleine is bringing its French-inspired celebration to life with a limited-time sweepstakes and immersive café experience befitting the brand’s heritage. Beginning July 10, fans will be treated to themed in-café celebrations across Dallas-Fort Worth, while eligible guests can enter online for a chance to win a trip for two to the final match in New York.

Eligible guests can enter the la Madeleine French Getaway Sweepstakes* for a chance to win a trip for two to the championship game in New York/New Jersey, plus round-trip airfare from Dallas and a two-night hotel stay if France advances to the final.

“Our cafés have always been a place where guests gather over great food, warm hospitality and a taste of France,” said John Dillon, president and CEO of la Madeleine. “With one of the world’s biggest sporting events taking place in North Texas, and the French team playing here for the chance to return to the final, we’re excited to create an experience that celebrates our roots while giving visitors from France and local guests another reason to come together and enjoy the excitement.”

French-inspired Decor and Menu for World Cup

As part of the celebration, participating Dallas-Fort Worth cafés will be transformed with French-inspired décor and limited-time offers that bring the excitement to life. Guests can enjoy:

• $1 Blue, White & Red Croissants and $1 mimosas (glass only), available now through July 14.

• Match-day viewing opportunities at select cafés during the July 14 semifinal.

• A complimentary Chicken Caesar Salad Stuffed Croissant with purchase following each France victory, redeemable for 48 hours after each win while the team remains in the tournament.

• Festive décor, including flags, banners and themed signage, and la Madeleine team members sporting jerseys.

la Madeleine French Getaway

The la Madeleine French Getaway Sweepstakes opens at 11 a.m. on July 10 and closes at 11:59 p.m. on July 14. Guests may enter once online for a chance to win. Learn more by visiting lamadeleine.com/win-le-match.

Since 1983, la Madeleine has created a warm and welcoming bakery-café experience centered on comfort and connection. The café’s menu includes all-day breakfast, brunch, soupes, salades, sandwiches, pastas, coffees and entrées, plus a French-inspired bakery display featuring fresh bread, pastries and desserts. la Madeleine operates nearly 90 corporate and franchise locations across the U.S., including locations in airports, universities and hospitals, as well as two international cafés in Bangalore, India. Learn more at lamadeleine.com.