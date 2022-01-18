Free Admission: KidFilm Family Festival at Angelika Film Center

36 shares Facebook

The 38th Annual KidFilm® is a free family festival presented by USA Film Festival at Angelika Film Center Dallas this weekend. All programs are free to attend. KidFilm is the oldest and largest-attended children’s film festival in the country, and features an entertaining, educational, and diverse line-up. New and classic films for both children and adults are scheduled.

This year’s festival celebrates diversity, equality, empowerment, family, friendship and community. Films feature historical figures and events, different cultures, and environmental themes. The schedule includes magical journeys celebrating courage, perseverance and self-reliance, plus important educational lessons. The program features live-action and animated films for audiences of any age.

Honorary Co-Chairs for KidFilm are USA Film Festival Board of Directors members Yvette Ostolaza, Laura Fox, David Dummer, Gail Terrell, and Megan Mitchell.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer this year’s program as an all-free-admission event thanks to support from the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, the Texas Commission on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and from the Festival’s Sponsors. We are honored to be able to offer this timely line-up of entertaining, educational and inspiring films,” Fox said.

KidFilm Program Highlights

New animated feature film, ‘Maya the Bee 3: The Golden Orb” (Australia/Germany) by Noel Cleary, is based on the international children’s book beloved by generations.

Live action films include Gilles de Maistre’s enchanting “The Wolf and the Lion” (Canada/France), starring Graham Greene, Molly Kunz, and Charlie Carrick. Alexey Telnov’s fantastical “The Time Guardians” (Russia); Kenny Gage’s & Devon Downs’ action-packed “Kung Fu Girl” (China); Ngo The Chau’s adventurous “Dwarf Long Nose” (Germany) are also featured. Dennis Gansel’s epic “JimButton and the Wild 13” (Germany), based on the bestselling book by Michael Ende (“The Neverending Story”); and Bragi Thor Hinriksson’s heartwarming “Birta” (Iceland) are also scheduled.

Educational & Fun Short Films

Celebrate learning remotely in a theater setting! TEKS-based, character building, and environmentally informative short films to be presented include: four book-based films adapted for the screen by Weston Woods Studios — The Sun Is Kind of a Big Deal by Nick Seluk, Let Liberty Rise!: How America’s Schoolchildren Helped Save the Statue of Liberty by Chana Stiefel, Someone Builds the Dream by Lisa Wheeler, and We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom. Additional independently-made, educational short films include Joseph Silva’s Earth’s Ekko and Sofia Bobriseva’s Mama Canada: Outer Space.

A full schedule of KidFilm programs may be viewed online via the USA Film Festival’s website at usafilmfestival.com. Printed KidFilm flyers may also be picked up at the Angelika Film Center Dallas. Tickets for all shows are free, but tickets are required for admission. Tickets and seating are limited, available day of show only starting an hour before show time.

Theaters will not be filled, and will only be at 50% capacity. Current mask guidelines will be posted on the Angelika Film Center’s doors day of show.

For additional information, please call the USA Film Festival at 214-821-FILM (3456) or visit usafilmfestival.com. During KidFilm, please inquire in person at the KidFilm Information Desk at the theater.