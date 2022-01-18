COVID Hospitalizations In Ellis County Continue Rising

34 shares Facebook

82 COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized In Ellis County

While there are reports we may be nearing the peak of Omicron, numbers are still rising in new cases, hospitalizations, schools, etc in Ellis County. According to Covid ActNow, over the last week, Ellis County, Texas has averaged 431 new confirmed cases per day. Positivity rate continues to be high at 43%.

On Friday, Texas Department of Health and Human Services updated their dashboard and as a result, have stopped reporting the number of active cases by county. According to the data from today, 1/18/22, there are 526 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County today. Sixty one probable cases, 465 confirmed cases. Over the last 14 days, Ellis County has reported 5,358 new cases. From 2020 when the pandemic began to today, there have been 504 fatalities from COVID-19 in Ellis County.

Ellis County reports there are 82 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of those, 11 are in the ICU and 71 patients are on a MedSurg unit. Across the state, there are currently over 12,300 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. (that’s the highest in 3 months)

Last week many schools in Ellis County chose to close a day or two early due to student absences and staffing shortages. The hope was the additional days would allow time for students and staff to recover, and hopefully new COVID cases would decline. However, today’s Midlothian ISD dashboard shows the opposite with 10 of 12 campuses now in the yellow tier.

The “yellow tier” means active cases at a campus are between 2-4.9% Today’s dashboard shows T.E. Baxter Elementary has 2.45%, J.R. Irvin Elementary has 2.76%, Longbranch 2.71%, Dolores McClatchey Elementary has 2.61%, LaRue Miller Elementary at 4.31%, Mt. Peak Elementary at 3.91%, J.A. Vitovsky at 3.45%, Dietrich Middle School at 2.99%, Walnut Grove Middle School at 3.47%, and Midlothian High School at 3.23%.

In Red Oak ISD, there are five campuses in the yellow tier.

For those looking to get a COVID-19 test in Midlothian, there’s a test kiosk at the MISD Multi-purpose Stadium, appointments are required. https://book.curative.com/sites/33171

You can also check the Ellis County website for additional testing sites, the City of Ferris has been sharing their testing hours and availability on their Facebook page daily.