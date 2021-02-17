City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management Update

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Here is the latest update from City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management:

As you are aware, our area and the entire state has been impacted by a historic winter weather event with the lowest temperatures we have seen in decades. This event has caused widespread prolonged power outages leaving residents without power for 24-36 hours or more to date. Today essential City departments met to give status updates and coordinate continued operations. Below is an update of the City’s efforts:

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas (KBHCCD) opened a warming center yesterday (2/15) at about 7 p.m. Since then, about 16 residents have used the facility to warm up, numbers of residents using the facility are expected to increase tonight. The site is open 24/7 with tables, chairs, light snacks, drinks and Wi-Fi.

KBHCCD also has been operating an inclement weather shelter for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The shelter was originally planned for 300. Last night about 700 guests were present, with 1,000 expected tonight. We have ample capacity to expand further, if needed, while still maintaining social distancing.

OEM identified rec centers and libraries to be used as warming centers but is waiting for ONCOR to confirm facilities will be exempt from the power outages.

The City is contracting with a private coach bus vendor and staging a limited number of buses to provide residents with some relief from the cold.

Public Works has had crews on the streets since Saturday (2/13) running 24/7 in 12-hour shifts.

DFR has 8–10 stations without power and heat. Call volume is high with regular calls, broken pipes and welfare checks.

Vaccine delivery and distribution will likely resume Monday and Tuesday of next week for first doses, second doses will tentatively start on Wednesday.

Increase Patrols of Dallas Police Department In Blackout Areas

DPD has sent officers to blackout areas for added presence. Residents should only call 911 for emergencies and not for power outages.

DWU water delivery and water treatment are currently stable, but if the rolling black outs continue, it could get very challenging. Distribution and Meter groups are seeing an uptick in pipe breaks.

Transportation has more than 20 traffic signals black or on flash.

ITS is working with departments to keep network connectivity through the power outages.

Some vendors are experiencing outages that impact ITS. Technicians may not be able to make a service call due to road conditions.

Sanitation is anticipating returning to operations on Thursday, 2/18 and working through the weekend to catch up on their schedule.

