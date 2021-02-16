Midlothian ISD Cancels Remote Learning Wed. & Thursday

Share via: 0 Shares 0





No School Midlothian ISD 2/17 & 2/18

In this part of Texas we’re looking if we get one snow day a year, but with a historic storm that has left millions in the state without power, school is on hold. Many homes in Midlothian have been without power now for over 24 hours, and another storm is expected to move into the area later today.

No power and record lows=no school. Midlothian ISD has been very proactive in keeping students and families informed of the changing conditions and today they announced no remote learning on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s the information as released by MISD:

As you know, our state has seen record low temperatures and will continue for the next few days. With the need to preserve power, MISD has canceled all remote learning and campuses for tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17, and Thursday, February 18. Additionally, tomorrow’s Special Board meeting has been canceled.

We continue to partner and collaborate with the City of Midlothian, emergency management officials and the national weather service. Please continue to monitor email and social media as more information becomes available. On behalf of the entire MISD, we are thinking of you and your family during this time and sending warmth and well wishes to all of our MISD family. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.

