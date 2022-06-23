Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa

Facebook

Annual Fireworks Extravaganza And More Family Fun

Austin, Texas (June 17, 2022) – Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa, an award-winning resort located on 405-acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River right outside Austin, announces its Fourth of July experiences for guests. Throughout the holiday weekend, the hotel will provide several family activities, from patriotic arts and crafts to nightly movies on the lawn, complete with grand fireworks display to celebrate the holiday.

“We are thrilled to provide an unforgettable Fourth of July experience for our guests featuring our annual fireworks extravaganza,” said Abby Morningstar Bledsoe, Senior Area Marketing Manager at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa. “Our resort is an ideal destination for a family getaway that everyone will enjoy, from spending a day relaxing on our lazy river, to more adventurous activities such as horseback riding and trapshooting, we’ve got the entire family covered to ensure those unforgettable vacation moments this holiday weekend.”

Fireworks Display July 4th

The resort’s firework display will take place on Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy complimentary firecracker popcorn. Additionally, patriotic ice-cream sandwiches will be available for $1, as well as a firework show fun bucket for $15 and a commemorative tie dye t-shirt for $20.

In addition to the fireworks, Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa offers a robust menu of family-friendly activities throughout the holiday weekend. Activities include nightly children’s and teen movie showings, from “The Avengers” and “Captain America: The First Avenger” to “Aladdin” and “The Lion King.” Guests can also enjoy several patriotic-themed arts and crafts projects, nightly s’mores making, and daily meet and greets with the resort’s lovable mascots including Texas longhorn steers, Oreo a belted Galloway cow, Nigerian pygmy goats, alpacas, and miniature horses.

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa is also home to the on-site Renegade Trailhead, and old-fashioned outpost that provides daily horseback rides that traverse the Loblolly Forest, pony rides for children, archery classes and tomahawk throwing, and expert-led trapshooting sessions. Families also have access to 18 miles of hiking trails connected to McKinney Roughs Nature Park and premier fishing opportunities at the resort’s pond stocked with bass, carp, and catfish.

After a fun-filled day exploring, families can enjoy the resort’s popular Crooked River Water Park which features a 1,000-foot lazy river, a two-story water slide, an activity pool with a volleyball net, a kiddie pool, and a splash pad. It also offers an adults-only section and several premium cabanas with dedicated service.

For more information or to book a stay at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa, please visit https://lostpines.regency.hyatt.com or call (512) 308-1234.

About Hyatt Regency Lost Pines

Situated along the banks of the Lower Colorado River between Austin and Bastrop, Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa offers a memorable Texas escape on 405 acres of scenic terrain. The AAA Four Diamond resort features 491 guest rooms, more than 60,000 square feet of indoor meeting space and over 240,000 square feet of outdoor function space with pavilions and an amphitheater. Amenities include the Wolfdancer Golf Club, Spa Django and Renegade Trailhead equestrian facility. Beyond golf, spa and horseback riding, guests will enjoy exploring the adjoining 1,100-acre McKinney Roughs Nature Park; kayaking and rafting; hiking and birding along 18 miles of trails; archery and trap shooting; swimming and floating at the Crooked River Water Park; nightly s’mores roasts at outdoor fire pits; and a lengthy lineup of recreation activities.

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines showcases a blend of year-round and seasonal dining options with everything from a light snack and a beverage to a fine dining experience at the AAA Four Diamond-rated Stories restaurant. To learn more, call 512-308-1234 or visit https://lostpines.regency.hyatt.com. Follow @HyattLostPines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LostPinesMoment.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 175 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #AtHyattRegency.