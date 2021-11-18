Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa Announces 2021 Lineup of Holiday Activities

Facebook

Texas Resort to Feature a “Holiday Light Stroll,” Horse-Drawn Hay Rides, a Decorated Christmas Tree Grove, Family Activities, and More Throughout the Holiday Season

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape right outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, announces the 2021 holiday travel experience for guests. The resort’s schedule of holiday events and activities will feature everything from a tree lighting ceremony with Santa to the resort’s “Holiday Light Stroll” which will be available nightly throughout the season.

“As the holiday season is quickly approaching, we are thrilled to provide an exciting lineup of fun and memorable experiences that the entire family will enjoy,” said Cory Baum, director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa. “The holiday season is a truly magical time here at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines, and we love sharing the season with our guests. The day after Thanksgiving, the resort will transform into a Winter Wonderland as we welcome Santa from the North Pole, and officially kick-off the 2021 holiday schedule of activities.”

On Thanksgiving Day, the resort will offer an extravagant meal available for overnight guests. The menu will include everything from smoked prime rib and cedar plank salmon to smoked mac and cheese with a candied back crust. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting https://www.opentable.com/r/firewheel-cafe-hyatt-regency-lost-pines-cedar-creek.

On Friday, November 26, the resort will host a holiday kick-off event with a tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Santa will make a special appearance to help light the tree and take photos with guests. That evening, the resort will debut the 2021 “Holiday Light Stroll” experience which will be available nightly through New Year’s Day. Guests can take a self-guided tour of the extravagant light display featuring more than 150 LED flood lights, more than 3,000 twinkling holiday lights, and a 20-foot animated holiday tree. New this year, the experience will also showcase the Christmas Tree Grove with more than 30 decorated live cut trees located next to the resort’s fishing pond.

Families can also enjoy horse-drawn hay rides between November 26 and November 28, and again between December 18 and January 1. The hay rides will be available every half hour between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., weather permitting. Tickets are required and can be purchased online by visiting http://bit.ly/BookActivities.

Additionally, the resort will provide several holiday-themed activities including family movie screenings, arts and crafts projects, letters to Santa, cookie decorating classes and more.

For the most current list of the holiday activity schedule, guests are encouraged to visit the resort’s Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/4gpni7RdZ.

On Christmas Day, Hyatt Regency Lost Pines will host an extravagant meal featuring traditional holiday dishes paired with local Texas favorites. It will be served at Firewheel Café between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting https://www.opentable.com/r/firewheel-cafe-hyatt-regency-lost-pines-cedar-creek.

The resort will ring in 2022 with a delicious holiday meal prepared by its culinary team followed by the resort’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display. Guests are encouraged to visit the resort’s social media pages for the latest New Year’s Eve information.

In addition to the holiday experience, Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa provides signature outdoor experiences year-round. Guests can enjoy horseback trail rides, archery and tomahawk throwing classes, and trapshooting experiences through the on-property Renegade Trailhead. The resort also provides fishing at its stocked pond, 18 miles of hiking trails, several outdoor relaxation areas, and championship golf at Wolfdancer Golf Club.

For more information or to book a holiday stay at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines, please visit HyattRegencyLostPines.com, or call (512) 308-1234.

About Hyatt Regency Lost Pines

Situated along the banks of the Lower Colorado River between Austin and Bastrop, Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa offers a memorable Texas escape on 405 acres of scenic terrain. The AAA Four Diamond resort features 491 guest rooms, more than 60,000 square feet of indoor meeting space and over 240,000 square feet of outdoor function space with pavilions and an amphitheater. Amenities include the Wolfdancer Golf Club, Spa Django and Renegade Trailhead equestrian facility.

Beyond golf, spa and horseback riding, guests will enjoy exploring the adjoining 1,100-acre McKinney Roughs Nature Park; kayaking and rafting; hiking and birding along 18 miles of trails; archery and trap shooting; swimming and floating at the Crooked River Water Park; nightly s’mores roasts at outdoor fire pits; and a lengthy lineup of recreation activities. Hyatt Regency Lost Pines showcases a blend of year-round and seasonal dining options with everything from a light snack and a beverage to a fine dining experience at the AAA Four Diamond-rated Stories restaurant. To learn more, call 512-308-1234 or visit https://lostpines.regency.hyatt.com. Follow @HyattLostPines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LostPinesMoment.