What You Need To Know: Mansfield Rocks Fireworks Show Sunday July 3

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Mansfield Rocks Fireworks Sunday July 3

The fun begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, at Big League Dreams Mansfield. Celebrate with friends and family while enjoying live music, games, rides, food vendors and a whole field full of Parks & Rec PLAY to enjoy!

Just across the parking lot, Hawaiian Falls Waterparks is having an exclusive night swim event with the wave pool and whirlpool slide. Entry to BOTH parks is included with your $20 ticket, which covers parking at Big League Dreams plus admission for everyone in your vehicle! Come early, enjoy the festivities, then get ready to really rock as the fireworks kick off around 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are VERY limited; grab yours now while they’re still available. They will only sell as many tickets as there are parking spaces, so don’t wait until the last minute.

This year’s band is The Rich Girls. They are Dallas based band performing favorites from artists like Hall & Oates, Prince and other 80s classics.

In the past attendees would park at Vernon Newsom Stadium and take a shuttle to Big League Dreams, this year your ticket includes parking.

Your $20 ticket includes admission for everyone in your vehicle, no tour buses or party buses allowed.

Hawaiian Falls rides will be open from 5pm to 9:30 pm.

Remember: No coolers, grills or pets are allowed. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed.

Mansfield Parks say this year they will debut a brand new fireworks show and grand finale.