Embracing Southern Hospitality at the New Orleans Sheraton and Marriott

Guillaume de Vaudrey also contributed to this article

My colleague and I recently found ourselves in New Orleans and headed to the Sheraton and Marriott to experience both properties’ executive suite treatment packages.

We were certainly impressed.

Located in the heart of the vibrant and soulful city of New Orleans, these two iconic hotels, the Sheraton New Orleans and the New Orleans Marriott, stand as beacons of luxury and charm.

In fact, for the discerning traveler seeking the ultimate executive suite treatment, these twin marvels of hospitality offer an enchanting journey that fuses contemporary elegance with the allure of the Crescent City.

Let’s begin with the Sheraton New Orleans.

The Sheraton New Orleans embodies the spirit of New Orleans’ warm hospitality and infuses it into every aspect of the guest experience. From the moment you step into the well-appointed lobby, you will immediately notice it is adorned with modern decor and touches of Southern flair, encircling you in a sense of comfort and sophistication.

The Executive Suites at the Sheraton New Orleans are all about refined luxury. Each room is spacious and tastefully appointed, and the suites exude a sense of understated elegance. There are separate living areas and cozy bedrooms, and the suites also create an ambiance of privacy and relaxation, perfect for business and leisure travelers.

I found myself unwinding the first night in plush bedding as the gentle hum of the city below and the lights of NOLA lulled me to sleep.

Spacious windows offer sweeping views of the streets below, beckoning you to join the fun that is part of New Orleans’s intoxicating energy steps away.

At the exclusive Club Lounge, personalized service, along with delectable culinary offerings, crafted cocktails, and savory evening hors d’oeuvres, are the norm.

The Club Lounge will take you away from the New Orleans’ madness and allow you to plan your day’s adventures eating, touring, or doing nothing.

The New Orleans Marriott is adjacent to the Sheraton and holds its own allure.

This property boasts its own brand of Southern charm and modern sophistication. The New Orleans Marriott is an esteemed hotel in the city, weaving NOLA’s cultural tapestry into every corner of its design, from a piece of the historical essence of New Orleans to the comforts of contemporary living.

The Executive Suites at the New Orleans Marriott epitomize refined indulgence with an oasis of comfort and luxury. At night, you will sink into plush bedding that will also lull you to sleep. The spacious suites offer separate living and sleeping areas, striking the perfect balance between functionality and style.

As a guest in the Executive Suites, you will have access to the M Club Lounge, a private retreat that caters to guests with complimentary breakfast, afternoon snacks, and evening hors d’oeuvres.

As you explore the vibrant streets of New Orleans, you will quickly understand why it is often referred to as the Big Easy. From the hotel’s central location, the French Quarter’s lively jazz clubs, historic landmarks, and renowned restaurants are just steps away, inviting the guest to enjoy the city’s soulful culture and culinary delights.

The Sheraton New Orleans and the New Orleans Marriott present a sublime executive suite experience combining Southern hospitality and modern luxury. Whether you are visiting to delve into the city’s rich history, indulge in its savory cuisine, or revel in the captivating energy of all New Orleans has to offer, these hotels offer an enchanting base for your explorations.