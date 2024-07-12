Fourteen Travel & Tourism Industry Professionals Receive Certified Tourism Executive (CTE) Designation at 2024 Travel & Tourism College

Facebook

Austin, Texas – On June 27, 2024, the achievements of fourteen travel and tourism industry professionals were celebrated at the Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center in College Station. These dedicated individuals successfully completed the rigorous Certified Tourism Executive (CTE) program offered at Travel & Tourism College, a program of the Texas Travel Alliance.

The Certified Tourism Executive (CTE) designation signifies mastery in travel and tourism courses centered around marketing, management, leadership, and administration. Over the course of three years, these professionals engaged in an intensive curriculum led by university professors, industry thought leaders, and seasoned CEOs. Their coursework covered essential topics such as crisis management, sustainable tourism practices, stakeholder relationships, industry advocacy, and effective marketing strategies, among others.

Congratulations to the following professionals who received their CTE designations this year:

Athlyn Allen, Alvin Convention & Visitors Bureau

Jennifer Espinoza, Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce

Jasmyne Harris, Discover San Angelo

Brittany Hoffmann, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce

Alisha Holmberg, Visit McKinney

Kathryn Hyatt, Visit Corpus Christi

Nicole Juel-Sanchez, AJR Media Group

Adena Lewis, Bastrop County

Shawn Miller, Reunion Tower Operations Company

Justin Minsker, Texas Historical Commission

Victoria Schultz, Ben J. Rogers Regional Visitors Center

Rebecca Robinson, Phrasing

Jeff Salmon, Frontier Texas

Marie Woodard, Visit McKinney

Erika Boyd, President & CEO of the Texas Travel Alliance, commends the CTE recipients: “In earning the CTE designation, these dedicated professionals have taken significant strides in enhancing their knowledge and expertise across various aspects of travel and tourism. From staying abreast of industry trends to mastering advocacy and research, they are now well-prepared to assume new and larger responsibilities.”

Travel & Tourism College is open to all travel & tourism professionals from across the United States. For more information on Travel & Tourism College, visit www.texastravelalliance.org/ events.