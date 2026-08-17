Fort Worth Opera Launches Family Series

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Fort Worth Opera is proud to announce the launch of its new Family Series and FWOpera Family Package, a thoughtful initiative designed to make opera more welcoming, affordable, and accessible for families throughout North Texas.

Built around the tagline “Opera for Everyone,” the Family Series invites children, parents, family members, and first-time attendees to experience opera together through engaging productions, interactive activities, and performances designed with families in mind. Featuring approachable storytelling, colorful productions, and performances presented in English, the series removes many of the traditional barriers to experiencing opera while creating opportunities for families to make lifelong memories together.

Fort Worth Opera General and Artistic Director

Director Angela Turner Wilson describes the new initiative as an important step that reflects the organization’s long-term commitment to the future of the arts in North Texas.

“The Family Series represents an important investment in Fort Worth Opera’s future. By creating opportunities for families to experience the joy and wonder of live opera together, we are building meaningful connections that inspire the next generation of audiences and help ensure Fort Worth Opera remains a vibrant part of our community for many years to come.”

With performances specifically designed for different ages and interests, families can secure their plans for the year and look forward to discovering the arts together. The Family Series takes the guesswork out of planning family outings by giving parents an easy, one-click way to create a season of memorable experiences.

Fort Worth Opera Family Series

features four productions, each under an hour, that celebrate music, storytelling, creativity, and shared experiences across generations. Designed specifically for children in Pre-K through 3rd grade, The Ugly Duckling celebrates kindness, confidence, and self-discovery through an engaging production and character photo opportunities. Performances will take place at the Fort Worth Zoo on September 26, with every ticket including Zoo admission and an interactive animal encounter. Additional performances will be at Rose Marine Theater on March 5-6, 2027, where families can also enjoy complimentary admission to Artes de la Rosa’s exhibition of contemporary Hispanic women artists and one hour of hands-on arts and crafts following each performance.

Created for students in grades 4th through 8th, Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World celebrates courage, creativity, and finding one’s own voice through the story of one of history’s most iconic artists. The production will be presented at the Fort Worth Zoo on November 7, 2026, and at Rose Marine Theater on March 5-6, 2027, with both locations offering enriching experiences beyond the performance, including Zoo admission or complimentary access to Artes de la Rosa’s Women’s History Month exhibition. Puppet photo opportunities will also be available after each performance.

Harmony for the Holidays

Kicking off the holiday season is Harmony for the Holidays on November 21, a festive musical celebration featuring beloved holiday favorites and family-friendly entertainment. Designed to become a new seasonal tradition, the concert invites audiences of all ages to gather, sing, celebrate, and experience the joy of the holidays together. Families can continue the holiday tradition with Amahl and the Night Visitors, Gian Carlo Menotti’s beloved holiday opera, presented December 12-13, at Stage West Theatre. This timeless story follows a young boy whose life is forever changed after an unexpected visit from the Three Kings and has introduced generations of families to opera through its heartfelt message and beautiful music.

More than just a series of performances, the Family Series offers immersive experiences that encourage families to explore opera together through intentional programming, storytelling, interactive activities, and educational experiences in welcoming community settings.

Anthony D. Pound, Director of Education and Community Engagement, drew on his own experience as a parent when developing the Family Series.

“The mind of a child is particularly attuned to magic and make believe. As a father of two elementary school kids, the value of intentionally curated work, dedicated to introducing beautiful art forms like opera and encouraging a sense of creativity, is immeasurable. There is no better time to open the gateways for the possibilities inherent in the arts. With this Family Series, we are looking to the future while nurturing the present joy families and friends can experience by discovering opera together.”

Whether attending their very first opera or continuing a beloved family tradition, audiences of all ages are invited to discover the joy of live performance together. The FWOpera Family Package offers families a convenient and affordable way to experience every Family Series performance while enjoying exclusive subscriber savings, including: 20% off tickets for each performance included in the Family Package; and 15 % off additional single tickets throughout the 2026-2027 Season.

Free gift with each Family Package, available for pickup at the first performance in your package; and a full season of family-friendly performances designed for children and the adults who love sharing new experiences with them are included. Family Packages and Single Tickets are available now. To learn more about the Family Series, purchase a Family Package, or explore Fort Worth Opera’s complete 2026-2027 Season, visit fwopera.org or call the Box Office at 817-731-0726.