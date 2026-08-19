DUNCANVILLE POLICE MAKE ARREST FOLLOWING ROAD RAGE SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

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The Duncanville Police Department announces an arrest has been made following a thorough investigation into a road rage shooting that occurred last month.

On July 28, 2026, at approximately 7:55 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of East Interstate 20 in reference to a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victims had been involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a Kia sedan. The suspect reportedly fired one round at the victims’ vehicle before fleeing the area westbound on the highway.

The victims’ vehicle was occupied by two individuals. The driver was struck by gunfire, while the passenger was not injured. The driver was transported to Central Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. She was later released from the hospital after receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Duncanville Police detectives immediately launched a comprehensive investigation that included witness interviews, evidence collection, and the use of Flock ALPR cameras to identify and follow up on multiple leads. Their efforts ultimately led to the identification of the alleged shooter as Reo Bowman Jr., a 58-year-old male.

On August 18, 2026, at approximately 8:37 a.m., Duncanville detectives, along with members of the Duncanville SWAT team, executed a search warrant and took Bowman Jr. into custody without incident. Bowman was subsequently charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.

The Duncanville Police Department would like to commend the patrol officers, detectives, and SWAT officers involved in this investigation for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment throughout this case.

Road rage incidents and other acts of violence on our roadways place innocent motorists and members of our community at significant risk. Those who engage in these senseless acts of violence in Duncanville will be held accountable.

The Duncanville Police Department remains committed to protecting our community and ensuring that individuals who endanger others’ lives are brought to justice. We also thank the community for its continued cooperation and support as we all work to keep Duncanville safe.