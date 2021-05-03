Flower Mound Police Search For Shooting Suspect

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Last Night’s Shooting In Flower Mound Under Investigation

Flower Mound Police responded to call at 10:09 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, in reference to a shooting in the 200 block of Harbor Hills Drive. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, a 24-year-old male, suffering from a gunshot wound. Three other family members were in the residence at the time but were not injured.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Grapevine by the Flower Mound Fire Department. He is in stable condition.

An investigation is underway to identify a suspect. The only description provided by the victim was that the suspect was a Black male. Detectives do not consider this a random act and are still working to gain more information about the suspect and motive. Police do not believe the suspect is still in the area.

If anyone noticed any suspicious vehicles, individuals, or activity in the area of Harbor Hills Drive around 10 p.m. on May 2, please call the police non-emergency line at 972.539.0525 or the anonymous tip-line at 972.874.3307. Additional information will be released when available.

