Moms Get Free Entry At Hawaiian Falls This Weekend

Splash Away Mother’s Day At Hawaiian falls With Free Admission

Makuahine (“mah-KOO-ah-HEE-neh”) is Hawaiian for “Mom,” also known as Chauffeur, Cook, Activity Director and Nurse, along with countless other responsibilities. Hawaiian Falls in Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco will honor all Moms this Mother’s Day weekend.

Opening weekends starting Saturday, May 8, Hawaiian Falls will offer Moms a complimentary day pass at Hawaiian Falls waterparks in Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, 2021.

“This season we’re honoring all Mothers with a free day in one of our family-friendly parks,” said Ryan Forson, Managing Director of Hawaiian Falls. “Moms can relax in a lounge chair while the kids splash in the shallows or join their kids in one of our many safe and fun attractions.”

Mothers receive free admission Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9 when accompanied by a child with a Big Kahuna day ticket or a season pass. As always, kids two and under are free. In addition, if a Mom already has a Hawaiian Falls Season Pass, she can “Bring a Friend Free” over Mother’s Day Weekend.

Hours of operation in May are as follow:

Saturday May 8 – 11 am – 5 pm

Sunday, May 9 – 11 am – 5 pm

Saturday, May 15 – 11 am – 5 pm

Sunday, May 16 – 11 am – 5 pm

Thursday, May 27 – 11 am – 5 pm

Friday, May 28 – 10:30 am – 8 pm

Saturday, May 29 – 10:30 am – 8 pm

Sunday, May 30 – 10:30 am – 8 pm

Monday, May 31 – Memorial Day 10:30 am – 8 pm

Hawaiian Falls season passholders can always enter the waterpark 30 minutes before the general public. That’s one of the many benefits of being a passholder.

There is a lot of fun to be had this summer at Hawaiian Falls. Each waterpark is filled with exciting attractions across several acres. New attractions which opened last year include the Coconut Cove, an activity pool for all ages in Roanoke; Turtle Bay featuring five slides for younger kids in Mansfield; and the multi-level waterslide adventure Kona Bay in Waco.

“Our brand of safe outdoor fun is great for families with kids of all ages,” continued Forson. “We have lots of options for families with toddlers who want to splash and play, and we have slides and attractions to challenge and thrill the ‘tweens and teens. And, of course, nothing beats floating carefree down our Lazy River.”

Descriptions of each attraction, as well as a “Shaka Meter” which ranks the park’s thrill factor from one (calm) to five (intense), can be found on the Hawaiian Falls website. Click on the park of interest for a complete list of attractions along with photos.

Purchase Food On-Site or Bring In A Cooler

Delicious food options range from the traditional hamburger, hotdog and chicken finger combo meals to craft pizzas, which are new this season. Last season’s guest favorite was the Dole Whip, a swirled-pineapple soft-serve ice cream dessert. Those will be available again, along with a new Slushie treat that will be sold by the yard and in a variety of flavors.

Guests are also allowed to bring snacks in any size cooler or bag with a $15 cooler pass. Those can be purchased online or at the gate. Bags will be searched at the gate as no alcohol, glass or sharp knives can be brought into the park.

Safety protocols will be in place again this summer in accordance with local and state guidelines.

Special event information, park hours, directions and ticket information are available at hfalls.com. Discounted season passes, including special perks such as two (2) free Buddy Passes per season pass, are available for a limited time online and at the parks.

