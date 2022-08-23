Flooding in Best Southwest Creates Chaos As Rainfall Broke Records

Facebook

DESOTO – Flash flooding, meeting cancellations and street closures plagued the Best Southwest area Monday after a downpour of rain began Sunday inundating the area and possibly setting rainfall records across North Texas.

One FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist confirmed that the last 24 hours has definitely been the “second-wettest 24-hour period ever in North Texas.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a state of disaster late Monday as the storm clouds were still heavy in the sky. Jenkins explained that when disasters are declared, a state of emergency can open up manpower for a speedier response. The declaration also allows for federal financial assistance allowing homeowners being affected by the flooding and giving the ability to report damages t the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Local flooding and road closures

The City of Glenn Heights had almost two dozen roads closed Monday, but all were open by mid-afternoon.

In DeSoto, Police Chief Joe Costa said that city received many calls Monday relating to the flooding.

“We had a lot of streets that were down, a lot of flooding roads,” Costa said.

Again, all the streets were open by late afternoon. Costa said there was one street still closed, but that was due to a sinkhole.

“Everything [is open] but 800 Terrace,” Costa explained. “We found the road over there was falling into a hole and it is blocked off completely.”

DESOTO RESIDENTS: If you sustained damage to your home due to the August 22, 2022 rain event and have not notified the City through the Action Center, you can report it for City situational awareness.

Please email your address and photos to RegionalEM@duncanville.com

The water-logged vehicles and flooded roads also brought out some heartwarming sights as strangers helped strangers who found themselves in emergencies.

In Red Oak, two men in a Jeep Wrangler pulled a partially submerged small SUV out of a flooded bank parking lot while the driver sat patiently in the vehicle waiting for help.

Under the overpass on I-35 at Ovilla Road in Red Oak all lanes of the highway were unpassable early Monday afternoon as vehicles drove onto the shoulder to get through what looked like a small lake.

By late afternoon, Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf said “Roads are open now [in Red Oak] and there were no injuries. We anticipate additional flooding if the forecast comes to fruition though.”

Some parts of Dallas County have reached up to 10 inches of rain since Sunday night.

The upcoming forecast for the week

At DFW Airport 9.02 inches of rain had been measured by early Monday, the rain began to fall at the airport on Sunday at around 3 p.m.

Overall, the rainfall experienced so far in the area this month has made August one of the rainiest ones in the history of the City of Dallas, 10.33” was recorded in August in 1915.

The rain isn’t expected to stop yet either. The National Weather Service has forecasted a chance of showers, with thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday and a slighter chance of showers and thunderstorms as the week progresses.