Find the Right Fit as DeSoto ISD Opens 2025 Choice Applications Dec. 3

DeSoto, TX — “The Right Fit Makes All the Difference.” That’s the driving message behind DeSoto ISD’s 2025–2026 Choice Campaign, celebrating the idea that every scholar can discover their perfect academic, artistic, and social fit right here in DeSoto ISD. With a dynamic lineup of specialized Choice Academic Programs, families can explore pathways designed to match each student’s unique goals, talents, and future dreams. Applications for DeSoto ISD’s Choice Programs open December 3, 2025, because the right academic fit truly makes all the difference.



DeSoto ISD Choice Programs

DeSoto ISD is reintroducing five Choice Programs for the upcoming academic year, designed to provide clear, high-quality pathways for families across DeSoto and Glenn Heights. These programs span multiple disciplines for K–12 scholars and reflect the district’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and access.



Program Details



Woodridge Fine Arts and Gifted Academy

Accepting applications for K–5 scholars seeking a curriculum centered on fine arts and humanities. Scholars engage in visual and performing arts alongside advanced coursework in language arts, history, and culture — supported by highly qualified teachers who foster creativity and critical thinking.



West Middle School Male Leadership Academy

Accepting applications for rising 6th–8th grade boys. This school-within-a-school model fosters brotherhood, belonging, and leadership development through mentorship and academic rigor.



Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy



Accepting applications for rising K–8 scholars interested in STEM, aerospace, and aviation. Inspired by the school’s namesake, the program honors Katherine Johnson’s legacy of courage, curiosity, and innovation through project-based learning.

Collegiate Academy, Early College High School (ECHS) and P-TECH



Accepting applications for rising 9th–12th grade scholars seeking early college opportunities and career-focused pathways in partnership with Dallas College Cedar Valley. These programs provide students the chance to earn college credits, industry certifications, and even associate degrees at no cost to families.

DeSoto High School Early College High School (ECHS) – Advanced academics and college credit through Dallas College Cedar Valley

– Advanced academics and college credit through Dallas College Cedar Valley DeSoto High School P-TECH – Career and technical education pathways in information technology and business pathways including college credit and industry certifications

Available seats will fill up fast. Apply now and learn more about DeSoto ISD choice programs at www.DeSotoISD.org/choice.

