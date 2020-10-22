Fashion Meets Mask exhibit at Galleria Dallas

2020 will go down in history as The Year of the Mask. During the Covid-19 pandemic, masks emerged as the fashion accessory du jour. Galleria Dallas partners with the Dallas chapter of Fashion Group International to present their Fashion Meets Mask exhibit and virtual auction in November.

Over fifty face masks created by local and national celebrities will be displayed on Level One at Galleria Dallas Nov. 5-30. Proceeds from their sale benefit the Fashion Group Foundation of Dallas. , a nonprofit that provides scholarships to fashion design and fashion merchandising students across the region.

Luminaries who designed masks include local designer Venny Etienne, a contestant on Bravo’s Project Runway known for his gold jacket featured in Beyonce’s “Black is King” video. Dame Zandra Rhodes, the British designer for celebrities like Princess Diana and Freddy Mercury, also designed masks. Visual artists like Jeremiah Onifade and Lea Fisher have submitted their work. Actresses Linda Gray and Morgan Fairchild and athletes like Troy Aikman and Darryl Johnston have also designed masks.

Fashion Meets Mask Fundraiser

Fashion Meets Mask is a valuable fundraiser for the scholarship program offered by FGI. The Dallas chapter provides over $60,000 in scholarship funds each year. FGI Dallas had to postpone their largest annual fundraiser, Night of Stars, until 2021 due to the pandemic, so this special event will assist their efforts to raise much-needed funds. Several past Night of Stars honorees are designing and submitting masks to help these efforts.

“Since its inception, our scholarship program has awarded nearly $1.5 million to worthy students seeking education in fashion design and merchandising,” explained Regional Co-Director Rhonda Sargent Chambers. “While those funds are normally raised through galas and other events, we’re grateful to Galleria Dallas for assisting us in finding new ways to fund these valuable scholarships.”

The mask collection will be displayed on Level One near Banana Republic starting Nov. 5, and remain on exhibit through Nov. 30. Visiting the exhibit is free, and masks will be auctioned off virtually. Bidders can either use the onsite QR code at the exhibition, or bid online at //events.handbid.com/auctions/fashion-meets-mask.

FGI Dallas is part of Fashion Group International, Inc., a global, non-profit, professional organization whose 6,000+ members represent all areas of the fashion industry. Fashion Group provides a high-profile forum to promote the fashion business by hosting events that educate and facilitate the exchange of ideas by giving back to the community.

