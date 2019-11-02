Christmas Comes Early to Galleria Dallas

Now that you’ve given away (or squirreled away) all the Halloween candy, it’s time to start Christmas shopping. Dallas is renowned as a shopping mecca, so there are plenty of places ready to greet us.

Galleria Dallas is working round the clock to welcome holiday shoppers, or those who just want to gawk at the world’s tallest indoor Christmas tree. A crew of 50 employees are busy setting up and decorating the mall’s 95-foot-tall tree Nov. 3-6. They adorn the tree with 10,000 ornaments and a half million lights. With a giant LED star on top, plus the ability to perform to choreographed music, this tree is truly amazing!

Once the tree is up, Santa arrives Nov. 16 to welcome children to a Winter Wonderland workshop. Famous ice-skating Santa, Missile Toes, performs a skating spectacular with a firework finale. He shoots off sparks from his skates to light the giant tree. Champion ice skaters perform at various times during the season at center court arena. Holiday celebration events continue through Dec. 31.

Clowns, contortionists, puppets, and other circus performers from Slappy’s Holiday Circus appear frequently during the holidays. There’s more entertainment for the kids at Slappy’s Playhouse and on Showtime Saturdays. Face painters, balloon artists, and live performers keep the younger set happy so parents can shop for their gifts.

Performances by Sounding Brass, local school choirs, and strolling entertainers like an Elf and a Stilt Walker are also scheduled. A Salvation Army Angel Tree is on Level 1, and a continental breakfast is served for American Girl fans several Sundays in December. A schedule of holiday events is posted to GalleriaDallas.com.

Galleria Dallas

An iconic shopping center with a unique collection of more than 200 retailers, restaurants and experiences. The center has a flagship Belk, Nordstrom, and Macy’s. Also the world’s only GAP, Banana Republic, and Old Navy combo and a market-exclusive American Girl. Westin Galleria Dallas hotel and signature Galleria Ice Skating Center are also there. Welcoming more than 19 million visitors annually, Galleria Dallas is located at 13350 Dallas Parkway in Dallas.

