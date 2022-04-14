Even More Easter Brunch Options

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Here are a few more Easter Brunch options to consider. Closest to home, The Porch Pour on Founders Row in Midlothian invites everyone to join them for Easter brunch April 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here’s a glimpse at their menu, but I can vouch for the great food we enjoyed at a recent brunch visit. I loved the Country Ben, a very tasty pork belly Eggs Benedict. My friend said her Burnt End Brisket Hash was also delicious.

For Easter Brunch they offer Benedict Your Way—with shaved ham, pork belly or smoked brisket ($17-$20). Starters include Avocado Toast, Deviled Eggs, or an early board assortment of breakfast pastries. Also on the brunch; French Toast, Burnt End Brisket Hash, chicken and waffles, home breakfast, chicken fried steak, or their BBB (better brunch burger).

Biscuits and gravy are also featured. Sides include home fries, roasted sweet potatoes, seasonal fruit, bacon and sausage. A Mini Brunch menu includes Lil’ Home Breakfast, waffle, and French Toast PBJ. Dessert menu features flourless chocolate cake and carrot cake. Beverages from the bar include an Easter Spritz, Tequila Rosa, Mimosa Carafe or by the glass, Bloody Mary, and Irish Coffee.

Seating is by reservation only; please make your reservations online at theporchpour.com.

Fearings Restaurant

Fearing’s Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas will host a Golden Easter Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 17. They offer beverage, seasonal dessert offering and the opportunity to crack the Golden Egg, unlocking complimentary experiences at the hotel’s dining outlets and spa. The three-course brunch will include a starter, main course and trio of desserts. Tickets start at $135 for adults and $45 for children. Some of the mouthwatering menu items include Hand Cut Linguini Cacio e Pepe, Achiote Marinated Mesquite Grilled Lamb Chops and Coconut Caramel Ganache Tart.

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas is located at 2121 McKinney Avenue in Dallas. Reservations are available online through open table.

Bulla Gastrobar

The Spanish tapas-inspired Bulla Gastrobar in Plano’s Legacy West opens for Easter brunch at 10 a.m. April 17. The prix fixe brunch features three courses. First course choices include avocado toast, smoked salmon Montaditos, or grilled flatbread.

Second course includes Bulla Benedict, Bulla Burger, Huevos Bulla, Braised pork hash, Huevos Bravos, Bikini, Steak and eggs, or chicken and waffles. The third course features Flan de Coco, Blueberry and Ricotta Pancakes, Churros Con Chocolate or Torrija.

The menu is priced at $29 a person, with sangrias and mimosa available for an additional $6. For reservations or more information please visit bullagastrobar.com.