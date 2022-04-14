Artscape Highlights Artists From 15 Different States

Facebook

Artscape, the juried fine art and fine craft show and sale, returns to Dallas Arboretum April 30-May 1. Now in its 15th year, Artscape features more than 110 juried artists who display their unique creations throughout the Jonsson Color Garden and Lakeside Exhibit Area. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, with member early hours starting at 7 a.m. Entrance is included with paid garden admission; timed tickets can be purchased online or by calling 214-515-6615 during the week.

Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum president and CEO, said, “It is fitting that it’s our 15th year, and we have artists represented from 15 different states including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and, of course, Texas. Travel+Leisure just published that our ‘Texas Flower Festival May be the Most Beautiful Springtime Destination in the U.S.’ We agree and think the outdoor garden is the perfect backdrop for Artscape and the talented artists showing their creative work.”

Artscape Artists

Artscape features some new artists and a variety of mediums including metal, 2D and 3D mixed media, painting, ceramics, fiber, glass, drawing/pastel, photography, sculpture, wood and jewelry. Brett Dyer, M.F.A., B.F.A., Professor at North Lake Campus of Dallas College; Nicole Foran, Chair, Department of Studio Art, University of North Texas; and Jo Hopper served as the Artscape Jury Committee.

Music, fine wine and craft beer and concessions are also featured along with the art. Vendors include El Chifrijo, Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, Gil’s Elegant Catering, Greenville Avenue Pizza Co., The Butcher’s Son, and Wetzel Pretzel.

The Rory Meyers Children’s Garden has planned several special events, labs and programs tied into Artscape with the fitting theme, Art-astic.

For more information about Dallas Arboretum, Artscape, or for ticket reservations, please visit dallasarboretum.org.

Black Heritage Celebration (BHC), presented by Bank of America, is coming to Dallas Arboretum May 14 and 15. The spotlight will be on the unique talents, art and businesses from the local black community that weekend. The event is open to the public and is included in the general admission to the Dallas Arboretum.